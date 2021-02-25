More Health:

February 25, 2021

New behavioral health initiative aims to better address depression, anxiety in Southeastern Pennsylvania

A partnership between Independence Blue Cross and Quartet Health seeks to match people to appropriate care

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Depression
IBX Quartert Health Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Doctors within the Independence Blue Cross network will be able to refer adult patients for behavioral health care through Quartet's SmartMatch platform.

Independence Blue Cross and Quartet Health are partnering to help people battling depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorder more easily access the most appropriate care.

Doctors within the Independence network will be able to refer adult patients for behavioral health care through Quartet's SmartMatch platform, which helps patients virtually identify mental health resources that can meet their needs. These services include in-person or virtual therapy and psychiatry.

Fully-insured members of the Independence network also can be referred for mental health care by a case manager or sign up for care through Quartet on their own.

The initiative aims to help physicians proactively screen patients who may need additional mental health care and foster collaboration between behavioral health care providers and referring providers, company executives said. 

"Access to behavioral health care is incredibly challenging in the current health care ecosystem," Independence CEO Gregory Deavens said. "Independence is determined to change that for our members and our community."

The partnership is an effort to address behavioral health issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Blue Cross Blue Shield report, alcohol consumption has risen 23% since the pandemic began. Smoking, vaping and non-medical drug use have each risen by at least 13%. All of those behaviors have been linked to anxiety and depression. 

More than half of American adults say the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Independence saw a 14,000% increase in the use of mental health telemedicine services from 2019 to 2020. 

"The demand for behavioral health care is higher today than ever before," Quartet CEO Puneet Singh said. "We applaud Independence’s commitment to addressing the needs of the community. The Quartet partnership will help people quickly and easily get the most appropriate behavioral health care for their specific needs."

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Depression Philadelphia Independence Blue Cross Substance Abuse Behavioral Health Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Breaking down the Phillies biggest spring training position battles
Scott-Kingery-Roman-Quinn-Phillies_022421_USAT

Prevention

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective, FDA analysis says
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bipartisan marijuana legalization bill
Pennsylvania Marijuana Bill 21

Eagles

What they're saying: With Wentz gone, what's next for Eagles this offseason?
Jalen-Hurts_022321_usat

Fundraisers

South Philly Mexican businesses band together to start GoFundMe campaign
South Philly Mexican businesses

Entertainment

BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring
Floating Tiki Bar in Ocean City

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved