'Eat your heart out' at an anti Valentine's Day dinner curated by Wet Palette Supper Club

Valentine's Day is generally regarded as the one day every year when people show love for the special people in their lives unabashedly. But not everyone loves Love Day.

On Feb. 14 from 6-9 p.m., Wet Palete Supper Club is hosting the Eat Your Heart Out pop-up dinner for the anti-Valentine's Day people at Martha Kensington, at 2113 E. York St.

The dinner costs $130 and is for adults 21 and older.

"For our debut event, we're partnering with Martha Kensington to bring folks a special anti-Valentine's day, Valentine's Day dinner," the Wet Palette creator Ana Thomas said.

Thomas, a digital project manager who created Wet Palette under the umbrella of another project, GLDN Brain, is curating the supper club to fuse art and food through a five-course dinner that pairs a chef with an artist to curate a menu.

Aubrié Costello from The Erotic Project, Tevon Tyrell of Hummingbird Island, and Andrew Magee of Martha curated the five-course anti-Valentine's Day dinner.



The menu includes a sunflower bisque with a truffle for an appetizer, followed by sweet potato pate, beef tartare, smoked crab, halibut, dried strawberry grater cake, and topped with a ginger tart for dessert.