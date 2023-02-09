Circus students will interpret love through acrobatics in special Valentine's Day performance

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and couples looking for a memorable date night can still grab tickets to an upcoming circus and dance show this Friday.

Circadium School of Contemporary Circus, located on the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts' campus in Mount Airy, is set to host "Heartstrings," a contemporary performance featuring a dozen of the region's emerging circus performers presenting their own interpretations of love and romance. The show will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

MORE: Dance the night away at an anti-Valentine's Day party that pairs Taylor Swift tunes with emo music

Students and recent graduates from the country's first state-licensed circus arts school will incorporate acrobatics, aerials, juggling and tightrope skills into the hour-long show on Friday night. There will also be theaterical performances, dance, storytelling and spoken word for an intimate audience of guests.

The circus has its roots in Philadelphia, according to Shana Kennedy, executive director of Circadium. The city was a thriving hub for the earliest circus performers and acts in the 1790s, and is largely credited as the birthplace of the unique art form in the United States.

Tickets are available now for $20, and all proceeds will be donated to Circadium's foreign exchange fund, which allows students to perform with other circus artists from around the world. A group of second and third-year students is hoping to attend an international circus conference in France later this year.

For more information about Circadium or any upcoming performances at the Circus Campus in West Mount Airy, check out the school's official website.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

7:30 | $20 donation

Circadium School of Contemporary Circus

6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, PA 19119