Celebrate Valentine's Day with funny and heartfelt love stories at the Powel House

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and as Philadelphians prepare to celebrate the season of love, theater company Tiny Dynamite is getting in on the fun.

As part of its "A Play, A Pint, A Pie" series, the group will hold three live performances at the historic Powel House in Society Hill on Feb. 11, 12 and 14. Settle in with complimentary pizza, beverages and an all-new hot cocoa bar while listening to Tiny Dynamite's performers read poetry and tell stories about the highs and lows of modern love.

Audiences can tour the Georgian home and learn about its centuries-long history before gathering to watch the Valentine's Day-themed theatrical performance. Guests are encouraged to bring their partner, friends or head over solo for heartfelt stories and lots of laughs.

There are three evening performances scheduled on Feb. 11, 12 and 14 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the evening shows are $25 per person, and include the show, a slice of pizza and plenty of hot chocolate. There will also be an afternoon matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12. For $45 each, enjoy the show, some hot chocolate and afternoon tea treats like scones and finger sandwiches.

Last year's Valentine's Day event was held outdoors in the Powel House Garden. While this year's event is indoors, all guests must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend the show, and must be masked at all times during the performances when not eating or drinking.

The organization, which formed in 2008, focuses on producing low-cost, unique entertainment experiences at different locations across the city. Guests are always served a snack and a drink, and are often seated at communal tables, to encourage the community-driven mission of the company.

Feb. 11, 12 and 14, 2023

2 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. | $25

Powel House

244 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

