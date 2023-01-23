Philadelphia Flower Show to feature largest garden displays in its history

Spring may seem far off, but the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is already preparing for the opening of the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show, which will return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center after two years at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

The Flower Show celebrates the best in floral arranging and gardening, with participants building elaborate structures that are viewed by thousands of people each year. The theme for the 2023 show is "The Garden Electric," which represents the spark of joy that comes from giving or receiving flowers.

Several exhibitors at this year's Flower Show, which runs from March 4-12, will build gardens that range from 2,200 to 2,900 square feet, the largest ever featured at the Flower Show in its 194-year history. By going big, PHS is hoping to continue the immersive experience it established in the last two outdoor shows.

"This year, we're working hard to create a cohesive and fully immersive experience for our Flower Show attendees," said Seth Pearsoll, creative director at PHS. "Design choices are intentionally being made to mimic the feel of being outdoors in nature and creating larger displays that surround guests, and our lineup of exhibitors is incredible."

The entire show space will be surrounded with transparent mesh that is meant to offer a hint at the floral displays held within its portion of the Convention Center.

This year's show will also include a guided path for guests, a change for regular visitors to the horticultural society's most popular event. This allows guests to wander through the exhibits and get a closer look at all of the flowers during their stay.

"Every exhibitor is creating a unique, spectacular interpretation of the 'Garden Electric' theme, filled with bold color and interesting design elements that will really captivate our guests while the promenade-style path ensures visitors can closely enjoy these stunning works of art," Pearsoll said.

This year, dozens of established and emerging floral artists will flood the Convention Center to showcase their expansive gardening exhibits. A short list of featured exhibitors can be found below:

• Black Girl Florists Network: The network was created to support and celebrate Black women in floristry. Their exhibit features an array of vibrant florals, lighting elements and large-scale barrels with flowers.

• Ill Exotics: This South Philly boutique that specializes in uncommon plants is creating a Studio 54-inspired disco with tropical foliage and flowers.

• Newfields by Jonathan Wright: Wright, director of The Garden and Fairbanks Park at Newfields, will create a mixed-media installation with music, projections and plenty of floral arrangements.

• Treeline Designz: Led by Iftikhar Ahmed, this exhibit will be a tribute to the children facing war in Ukraine. The exhibit will use locally-grown trees and plants to create a magical, twinkling fairy house, home to the Peace Fairy, who watches over children to keep them safe.

• Apiary Studio: The landscape architecture firm is returning to the Flower Show for the second time with an exhibit that demonstrates how gardens can transform at different times of the day, using night gardens and plants that are activated with color.



The Flower Show will also feature a variety of live music acts curated by Snacktime, Philly's seven-piece brass band. Throughout the show, guests can listen to music from DJ Aktive, Zeek Burse and artists from RECPhilly. School District of Philadelphia students will also perform during the Family Frolic.

Tickets for the Flower Show are $43.50, but discounts are available for students and children. Tickets are valid for one day, and can be used for any day of the show. There are also a handful of free and paid events throughout the Flower Show run.

The hours of the 2023 Flower Show are:

March 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 5-9: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 10-11: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 12: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

