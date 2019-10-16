More Health:

October 16, 2019

Philly bill proposed to restrict city sales of vaping products

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
Vaping Philly Bill LEE PHILLIPS/PEXELS.COM

Proposed legislation in Philadelphia would restrict sales of vaping products in the city, including high-nicotine and flavored e-cigarettes.

Vaping legislation led by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Thomas Farley aims to restrict the sale of e-cigarette products in the city.

The mayor's office revealed details on Wednesday of the proposed bill expected to be introduced this week by City Councilman Bill Greenlee.

The legislation is designed to curb the sale of e-cigarette products to young people, who have adopted vaping at alarming rates in recent years.

Under the proposed bill, sales of various product types would be limited to adult-only stores that require patrons to be at least 18 years old.

The products listed in the legislation include e-cigarettes with more than 20 mg/ml of nicotine salts, e-cigarettes with flavorings and e-liquids with more than 20 mg/ml of nicotine salts or flavorings sold separately.

"Adult smokers who want to use e-cigs to help quit smoking will still be able to purchase unflavored, safer levels of nicotine at any existing retailer with a tobacco sales permit, as well as flavored, higher levels of nicotine products at adult-only shops," the Kenney's office said.

Officials added that convenience stores can still sell various brands and types of e-cigarettes. The language of the announcement from the city suggests flavored JUUL pods, the most popular product on the market, might be restricted by the legislation. 

The proposed legislation comes as the CDC and FDA investigate more than 1,300 cases of vaping-related lung illness across the United States. Twenty-six people have died of causes attributed to vaping in 21 states, according to CDC statistics.

Most of the cases under investigation have pertained to vaping products that include THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Vaping advocates have criticized federal officials for lack of clarity surrounding the products and ingredients most closely associated with the illnesses.

The Trump administration and several states have also set in motion plans to restrict flavored e-cigarette products until they have been more thoroughly vetted by the FDA.

Health Commissioner Farley plans to launch a social media campaign against vaping in the coming week.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping Philadelphia E-cigarettes Legislation

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Howie Roseman drawing criticism; Eagles pursuing Jalen Ramsey (update)
Howie-Roseman_101519_usat

TV

New Jersey man sets all-time record on 'Price is Right' with $262,743 in winnings
1015_ price is right record nj

Children's Health

Pennsylvania youth rank among the most obese in the country
Pennsylvania Childhood Obesity Rate

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 7
101519CarsonWentz

Social Media

Will Smith reposts sneaker photo and singlehandedly revives debate about perceived color of shoes
Will Smith viral Vans sneaker

Family-Friendly

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved