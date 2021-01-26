Widespread Internet outages affect Philly, other East Coast cities on Tuesday

January 26, 2021
A major internet outage is affecting Verizon FiOS customers on the East Coast of the United States on Tuesday, disrupting access to numerous services from Zoom to Gmail, Slack, Amazon Web Services and Google Classroom.
An outage map from Downdetector.com shows most of the reported complaints are coming from the Northeast U.S. More than 22,000 users had reported problems with Verizon Fios. The issues began to surface around 11 a.m.
Philadelphia is among the cities were there was a reported spike in outage complaints, along with Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Twitter reported disruptions on Tuesday, including several complaints that received a reply from Verizon Support. The company indicated the issues may stem from a fiber optic cable that was cut in Brooklyn.
We have been informed of a potential outage in the area and our technicians are working to resolve as quickly as possible. You may visit https://t.co/MFnsE6wLnF for updates once the issue is confirmed.— Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) January 26, 2021
^DNS
There is a fiber cut in Brooklyn. We have no ETR, as of yet. You can use the MY Fios app for updates. *EAG— Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) January 26, 2021
Hi Connor! We know how important it is to have a working connection! We're aware that there are some issues happening right now and engineers are investigating. You can use https://t.co/MFnsE6wLnF to look up information for your area. ^TJL— Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) January 26, 2021
Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the outage.