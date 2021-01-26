More News:

January 26, 2021

Widespread Internet outages affect Philly, other East Coast cities on Tuesday

Verizon Fios, Zoom, Gmail and Google Classroom among the services disrupted

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Internet Outage
internet outage philly Screen capture/Downdetector.com

At about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday charts displayed on the homepage for downdetector.com showed spikes in reported outages for multiple services, including Verizon Fios, Google, Zoom, Comcast, Slack and Google Classroom.

A major internet outage is affecting Verizon FiOS customers on the East Coast of the United States on Tuesday, disrupting access to numerous services from Zoom to Gmail, Slack, Amazon Web Services and Google Classroom.

An outage map from Downdetector.com shows most of the reported complaints are coming from the Northeast U.S. More than 22,000 users had reported problems with Verizon Fios. The issues began to surface around 11 a.m. 

Philadelphia is among the cities were there was a reported spike in outage complaints, along with Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Twitter reported disruptions on Tuesday, including several complaints that received a reply from Verizon Support. The company indicated the issues may stem from a fiber optic cable that was cut in Brooklyn. 


The outage comes as millions of Americans have become especially reliant on stable internet service during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shift large parts of the workforce to telecommuting and students to remote learning. 

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the outage. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 
Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Internet Outage United States Baltimore Queens Brooklyn New York City Verizon FiOS Washington D.C. Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Health News

City boots Philly Fighting COVID from vaccine rollout, leaving some people's second shots in flux
Philly fighting covid

Eagles

Despite coaching change, Wentz's relationship with Eagles still 'feels a little bit off'
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Rams-loss-Kate-Frese_092020

Business

Dixie Cup manufacturer closing Pennsylvania plant, leaving Lehigh Valley after nearly a century
Dixie Cup Plant Pennsylvania

Eagles

What they're saying about new Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon
012121JonathanGannon

Food & Drink

Ember & Ash, a new restaurant on Passyunk Avenue, features custom-built hearth
Ember & Ash

Arts & Culture

Wonderspaces reopens at Fashion District with three new art installations
Wonderspaces reopens

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved