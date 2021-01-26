Widespread Internet outages affect Philly, other East Coast cities on Tuesday

A major internet outage is affecting Verizon FiOS customers on the East Coast of the United States on Tuesday, disrupting access to numerous services from Zoom to Gmail, Slack, Amazon Web Services and Google Classroom.

An outage map from Downdetector.com shows most of the reported complaints are coming from the Northeast U.S. More than 22,000 users had reported problems with Verizon Fios. The issues began to surface around 11 a.m.

Philadelphia is among the cities were there was a reported spike in outage complaints, along with Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Twitter reported disruptions on Tuesday, including several complaints that received a reply from Verizon Support. The company indicated the issues may stem from a fiber optic cable that was cut in Brooklyn.

The outage comes as millions of Americans have become especially reliant on stable internet service during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shift large parts of the workforce to telecommuting and students to remote learning.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the outage.