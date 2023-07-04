More News:

July 04, 2023

Police identify five people killed in Kingsessing mass shooting

The suspected shooter was identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker

Mass shooting victims identified Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Police identified the five people who were shot and killed in Kingsessing on Monday night. Daujan Brown, 15, Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, and Ralph Moralis were all fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia near 56th Street and Chester Avenue.

Philadelphia Police have identified the five people fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night.

The five people, all males, ranged from ages 15 to 59, police say. Four of the shooting victims died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The fifth man was found dead in his home Tuesday morning. 

 Lashyd Merrit, 20, was shot multiple times in the chest and arms and was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. Dymir Stantom 29, was shot in the chest and back and was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. Ralph Moralis, 59, was shot in the head, side, and buttocks and was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m. Danjuan Brown, 15, was shot in the shoulder, chest and back and died at 8:40 p.m.

The fifth person Joseph Wamah Jr. was shot multiple times before returning to his home on the 1600 block of South 56th Street. His father found him in their living, and medics pronounced him dead at 12:34 a.m. 

Philadelphia  Police officers responded to a call of a shooting at 8:28 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of South 56th Street, where they saw multiple people suffering from gunfire. 

The deceased was taken to Penn Presbyterian along with a two and 13-year-old who suffered from gunshot wounds to the legs and two people injured from glass during the shooting. 

Police identified the shooter as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, the Inquirer reported. Carriker was wearing a bulletproof vest and had an AR-style rifle, handgun, multiple magazines, and a police scanner; officers said at the scene Monday night. Charges are pending.

A second man is in custody for firing a gun during the shooting incident that killed five and injured four others.

Philadelphia Police Commisioner Danielle Outlaw said there is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the shooting. 

