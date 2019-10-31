Victory Brewing Co. throwing massive tailgate for Eagles versus Patriots game

Victory Brewing Co. is throwing a massive tailgate outside Xfinity Live! on Sunday, Nov. 17, when the Eagles play the Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field.

Starting at 11 a.m., fans are invited to join the brewery in the parking lot for beers, burgers and games. Victory hopes to make it Philly's largest tailgate ever, so bring as many friends as you want. Admission is free, while food and drink will be pay-as-you-go.

Beers will be poured from the new Victory Van and Victory's pub on wheels, while over at the grilling station, attendees can order burgers and hot dogs.

At 1 p.m., the game will be screened on a giant TV for those not heading into the Linc.

Attendees can also try some pro-football combine challenges, like precision passing and field goal kicking, at the tailgate.

Sunday, Nov. 17

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Free to attend

Outside Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.