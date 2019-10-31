More Events:

October 31, 2019

Victory Brewing Co. throwing massive tailgate for Eagles versus Patriots game

Head to the lot outside Xfinity Live! on Sunday, Nov. 17

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink
Victory Brewing Co. throwing Eagles tailgate Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Victory Brewing Co. is inviting fans to an Eagles tailgate on Nov. 17.

Victory Brewing Co. is throwing a massive tailgate outside Xfinity Live! on Sunday, Nov. 17, when the Eagles play the Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field.

Starting at 11 a.m., fans are invited to join the brewery in the parking lot for beers, burgers and games. Victory hopes to make it Philly's largest tailgate ever, so bring as many friends as you want. Admission is free, while food and drink will be pay-as-you-go.

RELATED: Victory Brewing Co. plans to open taproom on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Beers will be poured from the new Victory Van and Victory's pub on wheels, while over at the grilling station, attendees can order burgers and hot dogs.

At 1 p.m., the game will be screened on a giant TV for those not heading into the Linc. 

Attendees can also try some pro-football combine challenges, like precision passing and field goal kicking, at the tailgate.

Victory Tailgate

Sunday, Nov. 17
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Free to attend
Outside Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

