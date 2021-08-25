More Sports:

August 25, 2021

Former Eagle Vinny Curry to miss 2021 NFL season with rare blood disorder

Jets veteran pass rusher had his spleen removed, but says he'll be back 'more determined than ever'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Jets
Vinny Curry Jets John Jones/USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry will be out for the 2020 NFL season due to complications and recovery from a rare blood disorder that required the removal of his spleen. Curry was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII championship team.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry was dealt a setback on Wednesday, learning he'll miss the entirety of the 2021 NFL season with the New York Jets due to a rare blood disorder.

Curry, a former second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012, signed with the Jets as a free agent during the offseason. He spent last season with the Eagles and recorded three sacks during the team's disappointing 4-11-1 campaign.

MORE: Dick Vermeil selected as coaching finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class | Fantasy football wide receiver sleepers | Mailbag: Should the Eagles add a wide receiver?

The 33-year-old pass rusher shared the news on social media Wednesday, saying he had his spleen surgically removed due to the unnamed condition. He is expected to make a full recovery and will have a chance to play again next season. Curry had signed a one-year deal with the Jets, who placed him on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list on Tuesday.

Curry was a helpful piece of the Eagles' dominant defensive line during the team's 2017-18 Super Bowl run. He spent a year with the Buccaneers after that and then returned to Philadelphia for two more seasons.

It has been a difficult stretch for Curry, who lost his half-brother, a high school principal in New Jersey, to COVID-19 in May 2020.

In nine NFL seasons, Curry has recorded 32.5 sacks, 194 combined tackles and five forced fumbles in 123 games.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Jets New York City Vinny Curry New York Jets Jets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL agents vote Eagles' Howie Roseman as the least trustworthy GM in the league
102919HowieRoseman

Sponsored

What’s next for Philly’s real estate market?
Northern Liberties View 1

Media

Longtime 6ABC meteorologist David Murphy to retire next month
David Murphy 6ABC meteorologist

Adult Health

Your eyes may be a window to your Alzheimer's risk
Alzheimer's eye scan

Government

New Jersey's gas tax to drop more than 8 cents per gallon in October
82421 New Jersey gas tax dropping

Food & Drink

Evil Genius Beer Co. to host Food Truck Festival in Fishtown this fall
Evil Genius Brewing Food Truck Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved