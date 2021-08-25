Former Eagle Vinny Curry to miss 2021 NFL season with rare blood disorder

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry was dealt a setback on Wednesday, learning he'll miss the entirety of the 2021 NFL season with the New York Jets due to a rare blood disorder.

Curry, a former second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012, signed with the Jets as a free agent during the offseason. He spent last season with the Eagles and recorded three sacks during the team's disappointing 4-11-1 campaign.