Former Eagle Vinny Curry to miss 2021 NFL season with rare blood disorder

August 25, 2021
Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry was dealt a setback on Wednesday, learning he'll miss the entirety of the 2021 NFL season with the New York Jets due to a rare blood disorder.
Curry, a former second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012, signed with the Jets as a free agent during the offseason. He spent last season with the Eagles and recorded three sacks during the team's disappointing 4-11-1 campaign.
The 33-year-old pass rusher shared the news on social media Wednesday, saying he had his spleen surgically removed due to the unnamed condition. He is expected to make a full recovery and will have a chance to play again next season. Curry had signed a one-year deal with the Jets, who placed him on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list on Tuesday.
🙏🏾 God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS— Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021
Curry was a helpful piece of the Eagles' dominant defensive line during the team's 2017-18 Super Bowl run. He spent a year with the Buccaneers after that and then returned to Philadelphia for two more seasons.
It has been a difficult stretch for Curry, who lost his half-brother, a high school principal in New Jersey, to COVID-19 in May 2020.
In nine NFL seasons, Curry has recorded 32.5 sacks, 194 combined tackles and five forced fumbles in 123 games.