VOTE: Best Philadelphia team ever bracket: The Elite Eight

It's impossible to compare teams across eras.



The rules change. The quality of the athletes change due to technology, science, training techniques and so on.

The styles change. The 3-point line has only been around since 1979. The spread offense didn't exist a few decades ago.

But who cares. Let's do it anyway.

In the spirit of March Madness, we compiled a 40-team bracket. Managing sports editor Evan Macy, deputy sports editor Shamus Clancy and staff writer Nick Tricome ranked the 40 teams you see in the bracket below and we took the average of the three seedings to create the seedings we will use for this exercise.

How should you vote? Is it for your favorite of the two teams matched up? Which you think is better? Which you think would win a head to head match (if it were possible)? That's entirely up to you.

Today, we'll break down the remaining eight teams in our Elite Eight. Which of these all-time great groups will make it to the Final Four?

Without further ado:

No. 1. 1973-74 Philadelphia Flyers

RECORD : 50-16-12 | ACCOMPLISHMENTS : WON STANLEY CUP | TOP PLAYERS : BOBBY CLARKE (87 P), RICK MACLEISH (77 P), Bernie Parent (.932 S%, .189 GAA) | COACH : FRED SHERO

No. 2: 2008 Philadelphia Phillies

RECORD : 92-70 | ACCOMPLISHMENTS : WON WORLD SERIES | TOP PLAYERS : RYAN HOWARD (48 HR, 146 RBI), CHASE UTLEY (.292, 33 HR, 104 RBI), BRAD LIDGE (41/41 SAVES) | MANAGER : CHARLIE MANUEL

Who ya got?

Evan: Flyers. This one is really tough. The '08 Phillies won the year I was 21, and I was a junior at Temple and went to at least two dozen games that season. They're my all-time favorite team. But are they the best? I think the Stanley Cup-winning Flyers have to get the nod here for historical significance.

Shamus: Flyers. Like Evan, this is a bit tough for me. The '08 Phillies were the first championship team I had seen in this city. I was at Game 5 of the 2008 World Series (both parts!). Still, the '74 Flyers essentially changed the blueprint for sports franchises in Philadelphia. Though the team is nearing its 50th anniversary, they feel like the first modern Philly team and set the tone with their Broad Street Bullies vibes, to say nothing of their 112-point season on the way to hoisting Lord Stanley.

Nick: Flyers. The Phillies broke a 25-year championship drought and it can't be understated how huge that was for the city (I still go to my parade spot along Broad St. every once in a while just to remember how crazy and happy everyone was that day). But the '08 Phillies were a good baseball team. The '73-74 Flyers were a game-changing hockey team. They didn't just win the Stanley Cup (and fight a lot along the way), they did it playing a style of hockey that changed the NHL. When you shake things up that much, the edge has to go to Bobby Clarke and his toothless smile.

Time to vote:

Big [Energy] Nick region

No. 1: 2017 Philadelphia Eagles

RECORD : 13-3 | ACCOMPLISHMENTS : WON SUPER BOWL LIV | TOP PLAYERS : CARSON WENTZ (33 TD, 7 INT), ZACH ERTZ (842 Y), FLETCHER COX (PRO BOWL), MALCOLM JENKINS (PRO BOWL) | COACH : DOUG PEDERSON

No. 2. 1966-67 Sixers

RECORD : 68-13 | ACCOMPLISHMENTS : WON NBA FINALS, 5TH MOST WINS IN A SEASON | TOP PLAYERS : WILT CHAMBERLAIN (24.1 PPG, 24.2 RPG, 7.8 APG), HAL GREER (22.1 PPG), CHET WALKER (19.3 PPG), BILLY CUNNINGHAM (18.5 PPG) | COACH : ALEX HANNUM

Who ya got?

Evan: Sixers. Maybe an unpopular opinion here. I was at the Super Bowl in 2018 and it was the highlight of my career. But the 66-67 is one of the best in NBA history, had an entire roster of Hall of Famers and won an insane 68 regular season games. Sorry Birds.

Shamus: Eagles. The 2017 Eagles are the team that matters more than any in Philly's history. It was bigger than sports. They also throttled the greatest defensive mind of all time and had a nucleus in place that allowed a backup QB to out-duel the best player in the history of the sport along the way. Comparing the '17 Eagles to any other champion in the city's history comes down to a "heroes get remembered, but legends never die" dichotomy. What does "best" really mean? It's a mixture of greatness, legacy, purpose and narrative for me. The Birds may not have been stacked with Hall of Famers like the '67 Sixers, but nothing, sports or otherwise, has embodied the most endearing parts of Philadelphia quite those Eagles.

Nick: Eagles. That Sixers team is legendary, but the thing about the '17 Eagles is they so perfectly embody what Philadelphia is all about, and Jason Kelce's speech captures it beautifully. That team was great, but disregarded by the rest of the football world every step of the way. They were true underdogs. Never good enough until the clock hit zero and the trophy was in their hands. And the best part? No one else can make any excuses, not after they had to topple one of the biggest titans in professional sports to get the job done.

Time to vote:

The Dr. J Region

No. 1: 1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers

RECORD : 65-17 | ACCOMPLISHMENTS : WON NBA CHAMPIONSHIP WITH JUST ONE LOSS IN POSTSEASON | TOP PLAYERS : MOSES MALONE (NBA MVP, 24.5 PPG, 15.3 RPG), JULIUS ERVING (21.4 PPG), ANDREW TONEY (19.7 PPG), MAURICE CHEEKS (12.5 PPG, 6.9 APG) | COACH : BILLY CUNNINGHAM (HOF)

