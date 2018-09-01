More News:

September 01, 2018

WATCH: John McCain's memorial service at Washington Cathedral

By PhillyVoice staff
08312018_McCain_US_Capitol_USAT Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

The body of John McCain lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Friday, in Washington, D.C.

The nation continues its farewell to John McCain, the 35-year U.S. senator from Arizona and Vietnam hero.

On Saturday, McCain's procession from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington National Cathedral for a formal funeral service will pause by the Vietnam Memorial.

Two former presidents — Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush — will speak at the funeral to be attended by hundreds of dignitaries, but not President Donald Trump, who was disinvited from the service.

RELATED READ: John McCain, U.S. senator and war hero, dies at 81


Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge will be one of 15 pallbearers for the service, joining Vice President Joe Biden and actor Warren Beatty.

McCain's body lie in state on Friday at the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of people lined up for blocks to say goodbye to the maverick politician.

CBS News is offering extensive coverage of the McCain funeral on Saturday with a Special Report airing at 9 a.m. and streaming on YouTube below:


