October 25, 2018

WATCH: Law enforcement briefing on pipe bomb manhunt

Ten suspicious packages have been sent to high-profile recipients over two days

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Terrorism
Former Vice President Joe Biden talks about fighting cancer during the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals in March 2017.

New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill, Mayor Bill deBlasio, FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney, and other law enforcement officials are scheduled to give a press briefing Thursday afternoon about what has turned into two consecutive days of pipe bombs being sent in packages to prominent personalities and a media organization.

You can watch Fox News’s live stream of the briefing below:

Two suspicious packages were investigated by authorities in Delaware Thursday morning containing pipe bombs, intended to be delivered to former vice president Joe Biden. Another was found, believed to be intended for actor Robert DeNiro.

On Wednesday, packages were sent to former president Barack Obama, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and the New York CNN offices, among others.

In a speech conducted at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump said "we will spare no resources or expense" to determine who sent the pipe bombs.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

