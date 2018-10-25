WATCH: Law enforcement briefing on pipe bomb manhunt

New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill, Mayor Bill deBlasio, FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney, and other law enforcement officials are scheduled to give a press briefing Thursday afternoon about what has turned into two consecutive days of pipe bombs being sent in packages to prominent personalities and a media organization.

You can watch Fox News’s live stream of the briefing below:

Two suspicious packages were investigated by authorities in Delaware Thursday morning containing pipe bombs, intended to be delivered to former vice president Joe Biden. Another was found, believed to be intended for actor Robert DeNiro.

On Wednesday, packages were sent to former president Barack Obama, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and the New York CNN offices, among others.

In a speech conducted at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump said "we will spare no resources or expense" to determine who sent the pipe bombs.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.