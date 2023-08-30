WATCH: Sixers coach Nick Nurse does his best Craig Kimbrel impression throwing out the Phillies' first pitch

New Sixers coach Nick Nurse had ceremonial first pitch duties for the Phillies' series finale against the Angels on Wednesday, and he had his best Craig Kimbrel impression queued up and ready to go.

Check it out below via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

From the rubber too! Just a bit too much spin on that curve though, leaving the Phanatic to chase after it.

But hey, miles better relative to a lot of first pitch efforts. The ball actually got there. (Sorry, Travis Kelce).

Right now, Nick Nurse's first year in Philadelphia is already looking like it's going to be a bit of a tumultuous one, but he's at least showing he "gets" the city – which feels like it can't really be said about a lot of people within the Sixers right now.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports