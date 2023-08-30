More Sports:

August 30, 2023

WATCH: Sixers coach Nick Nurse does his best Craig Kimbrel impression throwing out the Phillies' first pitch

Threw it from the mound, too!

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Nick-Nurse-Raptors-Bucks-March-2023-NBA.jpg Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

Nick Nurse anticipating another Phillies homer.

New Sixers coach Nick Nurse had ceremonial first pitch duties for the Phillies' series finale against the Angels on Wednesday, and he had his best Craig Kimbrel impression queued up and ready to go. 

Check it out below via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

From the rubber too! Just a bit too much spin on that curve though, leaving the Phanatic to chase after it. 

But hey, miles better relative to a lot of first pitch efforts. The ball actually got there. (Sorry, Travis Kelce).

Right now, Nick Nurse's first year in Philadelphia is already looking like it's going to be a bit of a tumultuous one, but he's at least showing he "gets" the city – which feels like it can't really be said about a lot of people within the Sixers right now. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Nick Nurse Phillies MLB

Videos

Featured

Limited - Lucy The Elephant

6 historic places by the Jersey Shore you'll want to see
Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Development

Former Family Court building to become hotel, African American Museum to move to the Parkway
Philly Family Court Building

Sponsored

Thank a union member for the Labor Day holiday
Limited - IBEW Labor Day Parade

Eagles

25 Eagles training camp questions, answered
083023JalenHurts

Healthy Eating

Fruit and vegetable 'prescriptions' may boost heart health, study says
Produce Prescriptions Health

Food & Drink

Jim's Steaks set to reopen its iconic cheesesteak spot on South Street in late October
Jim's Steaks reopening

Shopping

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns with $1, $3 and $5 deals
Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved