August 18, 2018

Watch: Police looking for three men who stole ATVs in West Philly

The theft took place at a storage facility

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
ATV thieves! Philadelphia Police/YouTube

The thieves making their escape.

Philadelphia Police released a video Friday of three unknown male suspects breaking into a storage facility and stealing ATVs.

According to police, the theft took place Aug. 8 at the Compass Self Storage facility in East Parkside, at 1300 Belmont Avenue.

The thieves forced open a door at the facility, climbed on top of storage containers, and escaped on the ATVs.

You can watch the theft here, via security camera footage released by the police:

If you have information on these suspects, you can submit a tip to police via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

