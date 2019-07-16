More News:

July 16, 2019

Crow named Edgar steals customer's dollar bill at Cherry Hill Wawa

Wally the Goose is no longer the only bird making a name for himself at the convenience stores

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Animals
Wawa crow robbery Curtis Remarc/Twitter

Edgar the Crow, shown here at a Wawa in Cherry Hill, stole a customer's dollar bill. Edgar now owns that Wawa.

Wawa is a bird-themed convenience store chain, with a mascot named Wally. Wally's a fine mascot, but he lacks the city's edge. He was once bludgeoned by Swoop and failed to put up a fight. What if Wawa wanted to add some edge to its mascot game?

On Tuesday, a crow named Edgar staged an impromptu mascot audition when he robbed a man of bona fide U.S. currency outside a Wawa in Cherry Hill on Route 38.

MORE: Viral Bagel Boss guy slated for Atlantic City fight at Showboat Casino

Local musician Curtis Remarc captured the aftermath of the harrowing incident, showing Edgar proudly toting a dollar bill in his beak. The victim is staring up at the crow, helpless, knowing Edgar has won:

According to Remarc, the man staring at the bird with disdain mentioned the name Edgar. When Remarc asked if the bird's name really was Edgar, the man said, "Yeah, I call him that. I was feeding him yesterday and now, he took my dollar."

It seems Edgar is on a bit of a crime streak:

Online, reactions were mixed. Some thought Edgar was a hero:

Others decided to bring Sheetz into the conversation:

Personally, Edgar the Crow seems like the kind of bird Philadelphia can get behind as a convenience store mascot. He's got plenty of sass, he clearly has the joie de vivre of the city's residents, and now he has a dollar.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Animals Cherry Hill Birds Wawa New Jersey Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Mental Health

Scientists are closing in on a blood test screening for Alzheimer's disease
alzheimers blood test

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Space

July's Buck Moon is the first full moon of summer: Here's what you need to know
Buck Moon eclipse July 16

Celebrities

Pink fires back at critics of photo with kids running through Holocaust Memorial
Pink holocaust memorial

Fitness

Sign up for SUP class in Margate and receive $25 off purchase at pop-up shop
Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City, New Jersey

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved