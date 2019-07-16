Crow named Edgar steals customer's dollar bill at Cherry Hill Wawa

July 16, 2019
Wawa is a bird-themed convenience store chain, with a mascot named Wally. Wally's a fine mascot, but he lacks the city's edge. He was once bludgeoned by Swoop and failed to put up a fight. What if Wawa wanted to add some edge to its mascot game?
On Tuesday, a crow named Edgar staged an impromptu mascot audition when he robbed a man of bona fide U.S. currency outside a Wawa in Cherry Hill on Route 38.
Local musician Curtis Remarc captured the aftermath of the harrowing incident, showing Edgar proudly toting a dollar bill in his beak. The victim is staring up at the crow, helpless, knowing Edgar has won:
This guy just got robbed by a crow at my WaWa pic.twitter.com/G8s3YCKsmJ— Curtis Remarc (@CurtisRemarc) July 16, 2019
According to Remarc, the man staring at the bird with disdain mentioned the name Edgar. When Remarc asked if the bird's name really was Edgar, the man said, "Yeah, I call him that. I was feeding him yesterday and now, he took my dollar."
It seems Edgar is on a bit of a crime streak:
Lol his name is “Edgar” and this morning he stole someone’s cigarette too apparently and keeps sticking them in the v part of the Ws pic.twitter.com/bztfrKX2Hg— Curtis Remarc (@CurtisRemarc) July 16, 2019
Online, reactions were mixed. Some thought Edgar was a hero:
wally goose is dead crow is my best friend now— Wu Weed™ (@WuTangCannabis) July 16, 2019
Crows are badass. Go birds— yogurt man (@daveloach2) July 16, 2019
Others decided to bring Sheetz into the conversation:
Should've gone to Sheetz like a civilized person— Eli Mayo(chup) (@ella_mayo_lmao) July 16, 2019
this never happens at sheetz— local milk person (@BDSHouseSlut) July 16, 2019
Personally, Edgar the Crow seems like the kind of bird Philadelphia can get behind as a convenience store mascot. He's got plenty of sass, he clearly has the joie de vivre of the city's residents, and now he has a dollar.
