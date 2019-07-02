Wawa is making 32,000 Shortis for Hoagie Day on Tuesday

July 02, 2019
Starting at noon on Independence Mall, Wawa is giving away free Shortis as part of Hoagie Day — and making about 9 tons of them to prepare.
The annual event is part of the city's Fourth of July celebrations and the Wawa's Welcome America programming. This year, 250 employees started the sandwich making at 5 a.m. and with 18,000 pounds of ingredients.
Hoagie Day is underway! @ConstitutionCtr @Wawa @July4thPhilly pic.twitter.com/IqweHHq05B— Jenna Kehres (@jennawin54) July 2, 2019
✨🎶 I got my hands up,— Wawa Welcome America (@July4thPhilly) July 2, 2019
They're playin' my song,
Ya know I'm gonna be okay,
Yeahhh, it's a party when it’s#HoagieDay! 🎶 ✨@Wawa #July4thPhilly pic.twitter.com/uBKaLl8hMP
No #HoagieDay would be complete without Shorti doing the robot in honor of @Wawa's generous 9,000 hoagie donation! #WawaWelcomeAmerica #BeetHunger pic.twitter.com/Q0g8MaGYrS— Philabundance (@Philabundance) July 2, 2019
Feast your eyes on this! 👀— National Constitution Center (@ConstitutionCtr) July 2, 2019
250 @Wawa associates are at @ConstitutionCtr building over nine-tons of Wawa hoagies for today’s giveaway on Independence Hall. Grab your free lunch and enjoy free Center admission in honor of #July4thPhilly! #AllAmericanCelebration pic.twitter.com/6c7qhnRwJj
KYW reported that 2,000 hoagies will be given to veterans' shelters, 8,000 will be given to Philabundance and more than 22,000 will be given away to the public.
People can line up between noon and 2 p.m. at Independence Mall to get their lunchtime Shortis.
There will also be a slew of other Hoagie Day events, like free admission to the National Constitution Center, a hoagie salute at Independence Mall, a performance by the U.S. Army Field Band, and a hoagie building competition. Here are all of the free Welcome America events happening this week.
