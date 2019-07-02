More News:

July 02, 2019

Wawa is making 32,000 Shortis for Hoagie Day on Tuesday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Wawa Hoagies
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Tuesday is Wawa Hoagie Day in Philadelphia, as part of the Wawa Welcome America festivities.

Starting at noon on Independence Mall, Wawa is giving away free Shortis as part of Hoagie Day — and making about 9 tons of them to prepare.

The annual event is part of the city's Fourth of July celebrations and the Wawa's Welcome America programming. This year, 250 employees started the sandwich making at 5 a.m. and with 18,000 pounds of ingredients.

KYW reported that 2,000 hoagies will be given to veterans' shelters, 8,000 will be given to Philabundance and more than 22,000 will be given away to the public.

RELATED: 2019 Wawa Welcome America Festival: Road closures, restrictions and SEPTA information | Museums in Philly offering free admission during Wawa Welcome America

People can line up between noon and 2 p.m. at Independence Mall to get their lunchtime Shortis. 

There will also be a slew of other Hoagie Day events, like free admission to the National Constitution Center, a hoagie salute at Independence Mall, a performance by the U.S. Army Field Band, and a hoagie building competition. Here are all of the free Welcome America events happening this week. 

Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

