Wawa is making 32,000 Shortis for Hoagie Day on Tuesday

Starting at noon on Independence Mall, Wawa is giving away free Shortis as part of Hoagie Day — and making about 9 tons of them to prepare.

The annual event is part of the city's Fourth of July celebrations and the Wawa's Welcome America programming. This year, 250 employees started the sandwich making at 5 a.m. and with 18,000 pounds of ingredients.

KYW reported that 2,000 hoagies will be given to veterans' shelters, 8,000 will be given to Philabundance and more than 22,000 will be given away to the public.

People can line up between noon and 2 p.m. at Independence Mall to get their lunchtime Shortis.

There will also be a slew of other Hoagie Day events, like free admission to the National Constitution Center, a hoagie salute at Independence Mall, a performance by the U.S. Army Field Band, and a hoagie building competition. Here are all of the free Welcome America events happening this week.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.