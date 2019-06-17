Museums in Philly offering free admission during Wawa Welcome America

During Wawa Welcome America, a six-day Fourth of July celebration, many Philadelphia museums will offer a day of free or pay-what-you-wish admission.

Places like the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Museum of the American Revolution, The African American Museum in Philadelphia and Mütter Museum are participating.

Also involved are attractions such as Eastern State Penitentiary, Photo Pop Philly, Bartram's Garden House and One Liberty Observation Deck.

Find out when each of the 22 places is offering free or pay-what-you-wish admission here. Wawa Welcome America will take place Saturday, June 29, through Thursday, July 4.

During the Fourth of July celebration there will be fireworks, parties and concerts, too. Philly, America's birthplace, goes big to celebrate the holiday.

