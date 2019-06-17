More Events:

June 17, 2019

Museums in Philly offering free admission during Wawa Welcome America

The six-day Fourth of July celebration starts June 29

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
Carroll - The Philadelphia Museum of Art. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

During Wawa Welcome America, a six-day Fourth of July celebration, many Philadelphia museums will offer a day of free or pay-what-you-wish admission.

Places like the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Museum of the American Revolution, The African American Museum in Philadelphia and Mütter Museum are participating.

RELATED: Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley and more to perform at Musikfest 2019 | Reading Terminal Market hosting The Philly Ice Cream Scoop

Also involved are attractions such as Eastern State Penitentiary, Photo Pop Philly, Bartram's Garden House and One Liberty Observation Deck.

Find out when each of the 22 places is offering free or pay-what-you-wish admission here. Wawa Welcome America will take place Saturday, June 29, through Thursday, July 4.

During the Fourth of July celebration there will be fireworks, parties and concerts, too. Philly, America's birthplace, goes big to celebrate the holiday.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Free Family-Friendly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Eagles do disservice to fans, LaVar Ball a disservice to everyone
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Museum

Celebrating the six men who played the 3 Stooges
The Three Stooges

Opinion

Al Morganti: Do sports fans deserve a 'bill of rights?' And what is Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher doing?
Phillies-Nationals-rain-delay_061719_USAT

Investigations

Missing Drexel University student found dead in Los Angeles
Andrew Yun Drexel

Addiction

To combat teen vaping, Nebraska school district testing students for nicotine
Nebraska School District Drug Testing

Education

Area schools receive millions in security grants
Stock_Carroll - The School District of Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved