More News:

November 18, 2019

Tesla supercharger station catches fire at Wawa in New Jersey

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Fires Tesla
Tesla fire wawa Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A Tesla Supercharger went up in flames at a Wawa store in Parsippany, New Jersey on Nov. 17, 2019. Tesla's Superchargers are used to power its electric vehicles, whose growing popularity has required expansion of the company's network of charging stations worldwide.

A Tesla Supercharger caught fire at a Wawa in northern New Jersey on Sunday, raising some concern about the safety of the company's electric vehicle charging stations.

The incident occurred at the Wawa located at 350 New Road in Parsippany, where store employees and neighbors saw flames coming from the station. Images of smoke emanating from the station were later shared on social media.

Tesla has installed nearly 15,000 of these individual, 480-volt DC fast-charging stations at locations around the country. With the expanding popularity of Tesla's Model S, X and 3 vehicles, the company has responded to pressure for wider availability of superchargers.

Wawa currently has 16 Tesla Superchargers installed among all of the chain's U.S. locations, and the store recently announced plans to expand to 30 charging stations in 2020.

A Wawa official told CNBC the fire did not effect the store and no one was injured.

"Tesla had an issue with their cabinet and the power has been shut off while they are investigating," the Wawa spokesperson said. "Our store was unaffected as it is on a completely separate power line."

The circumstances of Sunday's fire remain under investigation by the fire department in Parsippany.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fires Tesla New Jersey Electric Vehicles Electric Cars Wawa

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Patriots game
111819NelsonAgholor

Investigation

13 prison employees suspended following inmate death in Schuylkill County
13 prison employees suspended Schulykill

Addiction

More vapers are making their own juice, but not without risks
DIY Vaping Danielle Jones Kaiser Health News

Eagles

Eagles let golden opportunity slip away against mighty Patriots
Eagles_Carson_Wentz_Patriots_fumble_111719_USAT

Food & Drink

Top Chef Quickfire, new eatery by Bravo, opening in Comcast Center
Rendering of Top Chef Quickfire at Comcast Center

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved