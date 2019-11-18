Tesla supercharger station catches fire at Wawa in New Jersey

A Tesla Supercharger caught fire at a Wawa in northern New Jersey on Sunday, raising some concern about the safety of the company's electric vehicle charging stations.

The incident occurred at the Wawa located at 350 New Road in Parsippany, where store employees and neighbors saw flames coming from the station. Images of smoke emanating from the station were later shared on social media.

Tesla has installed nearly 15,000 of these individual, 480-volt DC fast-charging stations at locations around the country. With the expanding popularity of Tesla's Model S, X and 3 vehicles, the company has responded to pressure for wider availability of superchargers.

Wawa currently has 16 Tesla Superchargers installed among all of the chain's U.S. locations, and the store recently announced plans to expand to 30 charging stations in 2020.

A Wawa official told CNBC the fire did not effect the store and no one was injured.

"Tesla had an issue with their cabinet and the power has been shut off while they are investigating," the Wawa spokesperson said. "Our store was unaffected as it is on a completely separate power line."

The circumstances of Sunday's fire remain under investigation by the fire department in Parsippany.