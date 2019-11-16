More News:

November 16, 2019

Atlantic City man charged with attempted murder in Camden-Pleasantville football game shooting

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Shootings High School Sports
camden pleasantville football shooting Jersey Sports Zone/YouTube

Gunshots fired from Pleasantville High School's bleachers injured at least two people Friday night at a high school football playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden High School.

UPDATE, 11:14 a.m.: An Atlantic City man is charged with three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges in connection with the shooting Friday night at the Pleasantville-Camden high school football game, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the shooting, which injured one adult and two juveniles, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Four other Atlantic City men are also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon in connection with the shooting, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

"Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing our safety and the safety of our children,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a release Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY, 7:30 a.m.: Gunshots fired from Pleasantville High School's bleachers injured at least two people Friday night at a high school football playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden High School.

Police told the Press of Atlantic City that the two victims included one juvenile and one adult, declining to release their names. Police didn't say whether a suspect was in custody. Both victims were alive and receiving medical attention Friday night, according to police.

MORE: Sean Kratz found guilty of first-degree murder in Bucks County killings case

At least two male spectators were seen being carried to ambulances on stretchers, according to the Press of AC. According to NBC Philadelphia, the juvenile victim is being treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said it is investigating the incident.

Videos from the scene were circulated on social media Friday night, including this video of spectators and players running from the gunshots:

This video shows the shooting happening in real time, just after a punt:

The rest of the scene, described by eyewitnesses, sounded chaotic, per the Press of AC:

"Hundreds of fans raced with the players toward the school and tried to scale the fences. Derek Carrington and his brother David helped them get to safety.

"'We must have helped 15-20 people get over the fence,' Derek Carrington said. 'One woman came up to me and asked me to ‘please help her son.’ I just can’t believe something like this happened.'"

"After the stands were cleared, a Pleasantville police officer guarded the bleachers while carrying a rifle."

The Camden City School District released this statement about the incident:

"We are aware of a shooting incident which occurred following the Pleasantville - Camden football game where our school visited Pleasantville. We are able to confirm that no Camden High students were injured or otherwise harmed during the incident. A very special thank you to our coaches, security, faculty, and staff who were onsite and acted quickly to ensure the safety of all our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pleasantville community in the wake of this unfortunate event."

Earlier this year, two teenagers were shot outside a Simon Gratz High School football game in Nicetown.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shootings High School Sports Pleasantville Schools Guns New Jersey Football Camden

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Patriots
051519BrandonGraham

Shootings

Atlantic City man charged with attempted murder in Camden-Pleasantville football game shooting
camden pleasantville football shooting

Adult Health

Former FDA adviser warns about dangers of LASIK surgery
LASIK Eye Surgery Dangers

Eagles

Darren Sproles on season-ending injury: If I never play again, I have no regrets
100_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Darren_Sproles_KateFrese.jpg

Celebrities

Kevin Smith went 'all Jersey' on Philly stalker attempting to re-sell his autographs
Kev Smith Philly

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved