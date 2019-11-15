More News:

November 15, 2019

Sean Kratz found guilty of first-degree murder in Bucks County killings case

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Murder
09022017_Sean_Kratz Source/Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Sean Kratz, of Northeast Philadelphia, was found guilty Friday of first- and second-degree murder in the case of the 2017 killings of Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis, and Tom Meo.

A Bucks County jury found Sean Kratz guilty Friday of first-degree murder and related charges for his role in the 2017 killings of Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis and Tom Meo.

Kratz, 22, of Northeast Philadelphia, was accused of shooting Finocchiaro at a Solebury Township farm in July 2017 and playing a role in the other two murders alongside his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo.

DiNardo, of Bensalem, pleaded guilty last May to four counts of first-degree murder, and is currently serving a term of life in prison. He also was charged with Jimi Tar Patrick, the fourth victim in the quadruple homicide, which put bucolic Solebury in the national spotlight for several weeks. 

Kratz backed out of a similar plea deal.

Kratz was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder in the case of Finocchiaro, according to WFMZ, and voluntary manslaughter in the cases of Sturgis and Meo. Kratz also was found guilty on three counts of abuse of corpse, along with robbery, conspiracy, weapons possession and theft.

The case's penalty phase begins Monday. Prosecutors have repeatedly asserted they will be seeking the death penalty against Kratz.

Prosecutors claimed DiNardo lured the four men to the Solebury farm by promising to sell them large amounts of marijuana. Three of the victims' bodies were found in a 12-foot-deep grave on the farm, discovered by cadaver dogs. DiNardo later led investigators to the location of the fourth body.

In opening statements last week, prosecutors asserted that Kratz didn't kill the men for a specific reason, bu was just doing it "for fun." The defense attempted to paint Kratz as an "idiot" who could be coerced into participating in "anything," according to WFMZ.

Earlier this year, Investigation Discovery announced a true crime special about the case. The special will premiere in January. 

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Murder Bucks County Investigations Sean Kratz Solebury Cosmo Dinardo Solebury Murders

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles bring back RB Jay Ajayi to help cope with injured backfield
111519JayAjayi

Politics

Former 'Philly Drag Wars' winner Pissi Myles goes viral at first day of impeachment hearings
impeachment hearings drag queen

Women's Health

Still getting acne as an adult? There are ways to prevent it
Adult acne treatment options

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
183_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_celebrates_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Tired Hands Brewing named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade
Carroll - Tired Hands Brewing Company

Holiday

There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year
City Hall Philly Holiday Tree

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved