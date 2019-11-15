More News:

November 15, 2019

Man attacked by coyote on Rutgers University campus, police say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Coyotes
Rutgers Coyote Source/Rutgers University/EcoPreserve

A man was attacked by a coyote near the EcoPreserve of Rutgers University's Livingston Campus on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

A man is recovering from injuries suffered in a coyote attack that occurred Thursday on Rutgers University's Livingston campus, according to police.

Authorities said the victim, a person affiliated with the university, was bitten by the coyote while walking along a footpath of Avenue E near the hospital. The area sits next to the 316-acre EcoPreserve, a space the university owns and uses for nature lessons.

The coyote, described as "aggressive," ambushed the man from the woods and bit him. He was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Police deemed the area safe by about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Students and others visiting the Livingston campus are reminded to avoid contact with stray or wild animals seen in the vicinity of the nature preserve. Anyone who encounters a dangerous animal is advised to report the incident to Rutgers police at (732) 932-7211.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Coyotes Livingston Rutgers University

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Former Eagles RB Jay Ajayi visiting the team in Philadelphia
111519JayAjayi

Politics

Former 'Philly Drag Wars' winner Pissi Myles goes viral at first day of impeachment hearings
impeachment hearings drag queen

Women's Health

Still getting acne as an adult? There are ways to prevent it
Adult acne treatment options

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
183_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_celebrates_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Tired Hands Brewing named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade
Carroll - Tired Hands Brewing Company

Holiday

There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year
City Hall Philly Holiday Tree

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved