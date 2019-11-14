More News:

November 14, 2019

Penn cancels remainder of women's volleyball season due to 'offensive' posters in locker room

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Colleges University of Pennsylvania
Penn volleyball 'vulgar' posters Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

University of Pennsylvania canceled the remainder of the women's volleyball team's season, the college's athletic department announced Wednesday. In a release, Penn said it was due to 'vulgar, offensive and disrespectful' signs discovered in the team's locker room.

The University of Pennsylvania has canceled the remainder the school's volleyball season after the administration found "vulgar, offensive, and disrespectful" posters in the women's locker room. 

The posters were found "earlier in the week," Penn Athletics said in a press release Wednesday. While it's unclear what the posters said or depicted, the administration says they violated "team and divisional policy." The incident is under further review from the university administration.

"The behavior exhibited by our women's volleyball student-athletes is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Athletic director M. Grace Calhoun said. "We expect our student-athletes to represent the University of Pennsylvania in a first-class and respectful manner at all times, and in this case, our women's volleyball student-athletes did not meet that standard."

The team had two games remaining this season. They were scheduled to play at Yale University on Friday and at Brown University on Saturday. The team ends the season with a 11-10 record and 4-8 record in the Ivy League division. 

"We have reviewed the matter with the appropriate University partners and will determine additional steps in the coming days and weeks," Calhoun noted. 

The volleyball program has experienced a slew of problems over the past year. After acquiring head coach Iain Braddak in 2018, the team finished with a record of 6-19 in 2018 — the worst in the program's history.  

Players also reported Braddak's coaching practices caused mental health issues for several players on the team, and eight formal grievances were reportedly filed against Braddak following the 2018 season, according to a report by The Daily Pennsylvanian

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Colleges University of Pennsylvania University City Sports Philadelphia Volleyball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks
111419CarsonWentzTomBrady

Politics

Former 'Philly Drag Wars' winner Pissi Myles goes viral at first day of impeachment hearings
impeachment hearings drag queen

Women's Health

Still getting acne as an adult? There are ways to prevent it
Adult acne treatment options

Phillies

Phillies looking to trade away several veteran pieces, report says
062418_Franco-Phils_usat

Food & Drink

Tired Hands Brewing named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade
Carroll - Tired Hands Brewing Company

Holiday

There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year
City Hall Philly Holiday Tree

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved