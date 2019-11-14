Delivery driver killed mom, left body in car at pizza shop, cops say

A Burlington County man is accused of killing his mother and leaving her body stuffed inside a chest left inside his car, which was found parked outside the pizza shop where he was employed.

Brian Templeton, 53, of Edgewater Park, is charged with first degree murder and desecration of human remains, Burlington County Prosecutor's office announced Wednesday.

Templeton lived with his mother, Dorris Templeton, 77, at the Courtyard Apartments complex in Edgewater Park. An employee at the complex alerted police on Monday that they had not seen Dorris Templeton in more than two weeks.

Her body was discovered inside a chest in the backseat of her son's car, police said. The car had been par parked in the lot of the Willingboro pizza shop where Brian worked as a driver, prosecutors said. The medical examiner determined Dorris Templeton died from a blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators said Brian Templeton allegedly had killed his mother inside their apartment. With the body inside the chest in the backseat, Templeton allegedly drove the car to the pizza shop and left the car parked.

There was no indication that the body was in the car when he made pizza deliveries, and police said Templton had used his mother's car for work after the alleged killing.

Templeton is currently guarded while he receives treatment for an ongoing condition at a medical facility, officials said. Once he's released, prosecutors will schedule a detention hearing in Superior Court.

