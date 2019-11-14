PATCO's Franklin Square Station renovation project gets $12.5 million grant from feds

Delaware River Port Authority will receive a $12.5 million grant to renovate PATCO's Franklin Square Station, which has been closed for nearly 40 years.

This $30 million project will eventually reopen the train station located near Seventh and Race streets. Construction will begin in fall 2020, and Franklin Square Station is expected to be back in service in summer 2023. DRPA was awarded the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

PATCO is updating to the structural, mechanical, and electrical systems at the station as well as the interior design. It also needs to be made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A new head house, or entrance to the concourse, will be constructed at the corner of Seventh and Race streets.

The station originally opened in 1936 as part of the Bridge Line operation between Eighth and Market streets in Philadelphia and Broadway in Camden. The station was closed and reopened several times over the course of three decades. It was last reopened in 1976 as a PATCO station before closing in 1979. Modifications have been made to the station since its closure in the event it was needed in an emergency situation.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.