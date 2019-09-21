More News:

September 21, 2019

Two teenagers shot at Simon Gratz High School football game, according to police

By Adam Hermann
simon gratz football shooting Screenshot/Google Maps

A view of Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium in Nicetown. Two teenagers were shot at a Simon Gratz High School football game at the stadium.

Two teenagers were shot Friday evening at Simon Gratz High School in Nicetown during a high school football game, according to Philadelphia police.

Officers responded just after 7:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired near the stadium, according to 6ABC. Police found bullet casings outside the stadium.

A 15-year-old was shot in the thigh during the shooting, according to 6ABC, and a 14-year-old was shot in the foot. Both were taken to nearby Einstein Medical Center, and were both listed in stable condition, according to police.

Simon Gratz was facing Imhotep Institute Charter High School.

No arrests have been made, according to police, and no weapons have been recovered.

The shooting comes less than two days after two Chester High School students were shot near the school in Delaware County.

