More News:

September 20, 2019

Philly man, four others used stolen identity to rack up big bill at Borgata in Atlantic City, cops say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Identity Theft
Borgata Identity Theft Truff Stuf/Flickr/Creative Commons

Atlantic City police say five men conspired to use Borgata gift cards obtained through a credit card that was opened using a stolen identity. The defendants used gift cards totaling $11,900 at various businesses on the casino property, according to the authorities.

A Philadelphia man is one of five people facing criminal charges stemming from an alleged identity theft scheme that netted more than $11,000 in gift cards at Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Detectives in Atlantic City were notified on June 13 of potential fraudulent use of credit cards on Borgata property, leading to an investigation assisted by the casino's security team.

Authorities determined that a credit card had been opened under the name of a Mechanicsburg man without his knowledge.

Police identified the man who opened the card as William Newhart, a 41-year-old man from Philadelphia.

Newhart allegedly purchased 81 separate gift cards at Borgata totaling $11,900 and distributed them to four other men.

The gift cards were used at retail stores and eateries throughout Borgata, police said.

Additional charges were filed against Salvatore Tomazzolli, 42, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania; Daniel Glick, 37, of Atlantic City; Edwin Rivera, 43, of Atlantic City; and Keith Mruzinski, 24, of New Brunswick, New Jersey.

All five men are charged with identity theft, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. They were placed on summons with a future court date.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Identity Theft Atlantic City Crime Casinos Borgata Police Fraud

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Recalculating the Eagles' areas of concern after two weeks
092019FletcherCox

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Weekend

10 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 20-22
Candytopia Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved