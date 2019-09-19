More News:

September 19, 2019

$20,000 reward offered in disappearance of 5-year-old South Jersey girl

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing People
Dulce Maria Alavez Source/Bridgeton Police Department

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, went missing at Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Sept. 16, 2019.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Dulce Maria Alavez, the five-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon at a park in Bridgeton.

Officials and family members gathered Thursday afternoon as the search continued for a fourth day.

New Jersey State Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday night, providing details about a suspected kidnapper who may have taken the girl away in a red van.

Alavez was last seen at Bridgeton City Park, where she and her three-year-old brother went to play together while her mother remained in the car with another child.

Not long before the suspected abduction, Alavez was seen with her mother at a local store where she got ice cream. 

Alavez's grandmother, Norma Pérez, pleaded with the largely immigrant community in Cumberland County during a press conference on Thursday.

"Please, if you know something that will help us find my granddaughter, don’t be afraid of the police,"Pérez said. "Please report what you know to the police."

The girl's mother, Noema Alavez Perez, feared Wednesday that her boyfriend, who is not Dulce's father, had been taken into ICE custody in Newark after speaking with police about the disappearance, according to NJ.com. Pérez urged the community to work with police to find her granddaughter.

Investigators described the suspect as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male about 5-foot-6-inches tall. He has a thin build, no facial hair and facial acne, police said.

Anyone with information about Alavez's whereabouts is asked to contact Bridgeton police at (856) 451-0033.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing People Bridgeton Crime Cumberland County Police Missing Children

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: 5 matchups to watch
091819RonaldDarby

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved