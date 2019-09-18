More News:

September 18, 2019

Philly D.A. charges man after missing ex-girlfriend's remains found in storage locker

Prosecutors say Jade Babcock, 49, confessed to killing woman 16 years ago

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Brenda Jacobs Source /Google Street View

The remains of Brenda L. Jacobs were found at this storage facility in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia. Jacobs disappeared in 2003 and was reported missing in 2013. Her ex-boyfriend, 49-year-old Jade Babcock, is facing homicide charges following an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

A man arrested in connection with the discovery of human remains at a storage facility in Northeast Philadelphia has confessed to killing the missing victim, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Authorities received a tip earlier this week about the grim finding at the storage facility Westmoreland Street and Frankford Avenue.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested 49-year-old Jade Babcock on Tuesday, linking the remains to the disappearance of ex-girlfriend Brenda L. Jacobs, who went missing from her home in Montoursville, Lycoming County in 2003. Her disappearance was not reported by her family until 2013. She would have been in her mid-fifties if she were alive today. 

Law enforcement officials reportedly were told by a source that Babcock had bragged about storing Jacobs' body at the locker in Northeast Philadelphia, according to CBS3.

Krasner's office charged Babcock on Wednesday with abuse of corpse, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. Homicide charges are expected to be filed by the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office.

“When there is no swift resolution to an investigation, perpetrators do begin to believe that they can get away with murder," Krasner said. "With the help of our State Police, that won’t be true for Jade Babcock."

Babcock is being held without bail in advance of a hearing scheduled for Oct. 18.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Northeast Philadelphia Crime Missing People Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved