More News:

September 20, 2019

The Onion article leads to police inquiry, outrage at Allentown-area high school

The story satirized media coverage of school shootings, but some students didn't see the humor

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Media
Parkland allentown the onion Screenshot/Google Street View

A view of Parkland High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania. An image of the school was used in a satirical story about school shootings, prompting outrage from some students.

An article on the widely-known satirical website The Onion about school shootings this week prompted a police inquiry and minor backlash in Allentown.

The article, which takes jabs as both media coverage of school shootings and national discourse around school shootings, featured a photo of South Whitehall Township's Parkland High School, as a stand-in for a generic high school. The dateline of the article placed the fictional high school in Ohio.

Yet some students, according to the Morning Call, were "distraught" at seeing their school's photo linked to a headline about school shootings, even though The Onion is a popular joke website.

South Whitehall Township police officers interviewed students after the story was published, according to the Morning Call, both to listen to their concerns and to try and determine any possible credible threats against the school.

It's unclear why The Onion chose Parkland High School for the article's lead image, though it's worth noting the school shares a name with Parkland, Florida, the town where a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Schoo killed 17 people last year.

According to the Morning Call, the school district attempted to contact The Onion with a request that the photo be removed from the website. As of Friday afternoon, the photo is still in use atop the story.

Reaction to the story on social media was mixed.

Some, curiously, were outraged because of the photo choice, despite the story pointing out problems with the United States' approach to guns and school safety:

Others were confused by the story, and thought it was real:

And others understood the satire, but lamented the country's normalization of school shootings:

For context, The Onion has been publishing satire in one form or another since 1988, and as of 2009 The Onion's website was racking up 45 million pageviews per month. When you google the term "news satire", a screenshot of The Onion's homepage appears in the Google Answer Box.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Media Lehigh County School Shootings Education Pennsylvania High Schools Satire News Coverage Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 3
Eagles-Lions_091919_usat

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Recalculating the Eagles' areas of concern after two weeks
092019FletcherCox

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Weekend

10 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 20-22
Candytopia Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved