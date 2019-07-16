More Events:

July 16, 2019

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

By Sinead Cummings
Weckerly's Ice Cream Courtesy of/Weckerly's Ice Cream

Weckerly's selling Ice Cream Cone Ice Cream Sandwiches.on July 21.

An ice cream sandwich shaped like a mini ice cream cone. What could be cuter than that?

You can get one on National Ice Cream Day, July 21, from Weckerly's in Fishtown. The special holiday treat will cost $6.

The Ice Cream Cone Ice Cream Sandwich is made with whole bean vanilla ice cream with chocolate fudge, sandwiched between a layer of yellow cake with decorative icing (made with plant-based food dyes) and a layer of house-baked waffle cone brushed with dark chocolate. 

To sum it up in one word: yum.

National Ice Cream Day

Sunday, July 21
$6 Ice Cream Cone Ice Cream Sandwiches
Weckerly's Ice Cream
9 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sinead Cummings
