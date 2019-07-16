Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend

An ice cream sandwich shaped like a mini ice cream cone. What could be cuter than that?

You can get one on National Ice Cream Day, July 21, from Weckerly's in Fishtown. The special holiday treat will cost $6.

The Ice Cream Cone Ice Cream Sandwich is made with whole bean vanilla ice cream with chocolate fudge, sandwiched between a layer of yellow cake with decorative icing (made with plant-based food dyes) and a layer of house-baked waffle cone brushed with dark chocolate.

To sum it up in one word: yum.

National Ice Cream Day

Sunday, July 21

$6 Ice Cream Cone Ice Cream Sandwiches

Weckerly's Ice Cream

9 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.