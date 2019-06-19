Proceeds from Weckerly's veggie-based ice cream will go to public schools

Imperfect Produce, which delivers "ugly" fruits and vegetables grocery stores don't want to sell, has teamed up with Weckerly's Ice Cream to create a limited-edition veggie-based ice cream flavor.

Best Zest, made with beet ice cream, swirls of orange zest and sesame Florentine cookies will be available starting Wednesday, June 26. The first 25 people at Weckerly's will get a free scoop.

"Created with produce sourced from Imperfect, the scoop offers a sweet way for the Philadelphia community to combat food waste and give back," states a press release on the new flavor.

One third of Best Zest proceeds will go to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.



Weckerly's is located in Fishtown at 9 W. Girard Ave.

