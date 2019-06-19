More Culture:

June 19, 2019

Proceeds from Weckerly's veggie-based ice cream will go to public schools

Order a scoop to aid The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
One third of proceeds from Weckerly's limited-edition, vegetable-based ice cream flavor Best Zest will go to the The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Imperfect Produce, which delivers "ugly" fruits and vegetables grocery stores don't want to sell, has teamed up with Weckerly's Ice Cream to create a limited-edition veggie-based ice cream flavor.

Best Zest, made with beet ice cream, swirls of orange zest and sesame Florentine cookies will be available starting Wednesday, June 26. The first 25 people at Weckerly's will get a free scoop.

RELATED: CO-OP to celebrate Summer Solstice by giving out free Little Baby's Ice Cream | Reading Terminal Market hosting The Philly Ice Cream Scoop

"Created with produce sourced from Imperfect, the scoop offers a sweet way for the Philadelphia community to combat food waste and give back," states a press release on the new flavor. 

One third of Best Zest proceeds will go to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Weckerly's is located in Fishtown at 9 W. Girard Ave.

Sinead Cummings
