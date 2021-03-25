Wedding vendors team up to offer elopement package this spring

Planning a wedding during a pandemic is, to put it mildly, not easy.

For couples who feel burnt out by the process, but eager to say "I do!," then this new option may be the way to go.

Philadelphia wedding vendors have teamed up to offer a one-day-only elopement pop-up on Saturday, May 15.

The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. at the Dina Wind Art Foundation in South Philly, located at Eighth and Tasker streets. Couples can register online for a one-hour time slot. With limited availability, interested couples should lock in their time ASAP.

The cost for the elopement package is $1,250 per couple. Below is what's included in the fee.

• Floral backdrop for ceremony, created by Meredith of Stems by Meredith

• Photography by Heather of Heather McBride Photography

• Officiant services by MG Hodge of MG the Venue Specialist (couples will need to obtain their own Pennsylvania marriage license, which will be legally signed after the ceremony)

• Celebratory toast (non-alcoholic options available)

• Congratulations gift bag

• Zoom capabilities for ceremony (optional)

Couples also will have the option to add a customized bouquet and boutonniere from Stems by Meredith for their elopement.

If you like the pop-up's general idea for your big day but the date doesn't work or doesn't exactly match your vision, there are other options using the same three vendors.

They joined together as collaborative partners last June to offer couples elopement & micro-wedding packages.

