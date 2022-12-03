Week 13 non-Eagles rooting guide

December 03, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles will face arguably their toughest opponent of the season on Sunday so far, when they host the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field. As we get closer to the end of the regular season, what happens around the rest of the league will matter to the Eagles, in terms of playoff seeding, how quickly they can rest their starters if they keep winning, and draft positioning. Ideal winners bolded.
Let's first update the NFC East standings:
|NFC East
|W
|L
|GB
|Eagles
|10
|1
|-
|Cowboys
|8
|3
|2
|Giants
|7
|4
|3
|Commanders
|7
|5
|3.5
• Colts at Cowboys (SNF): The Colts and Cowboys will play in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football, and the Cowboys are favored by 10.5. The Cowboys have a bad run defense and the Colts employ Jonathan Taylor, so there's some hope, but otherwise the Cowboys have matchup advantages across the board.
• Commanders at Giants (1:00 p.m.): Neither of these teams are threats to the Eagles' divisional title hopes at this point. The Commanders have won six of their last seven, while the Giants have lost three of four. The Eagles still have two game left against the Giants, including one next Sunday, and it's probably best if they get a demoralized version.
• Jets at Vikings (1:00 p.m.): The Vikings only have a +5 point differential this season, but they continue to hang around at the top of the NFC standings at 9-2. It's best for the Eagles if they drop this game.
• Dolphins at 49ers (4:05 p.m.): The Niners could theoretically be a less ideal matchup for the Eagles in the playoffs, but they are pretty much a lock at this point to make the tourney. Still, the harder the road they have to face by the time they would have to play Philly, the better. As such, if the Seahawks could at least overtake the Niners as NFC South champs, then the Niners would have to play a road wildcard game.
• Seahawks at Rams (4:05 p.m.): See above.
• Saints at Buccaneers (MNF): As we noted in our Week 13 picks, this is an enormous game for the Saints' first-round draft pick, which of course is owned by the Eagles. The Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but only because there isn't a single team in the division with a winning record:
|NFC South
|Record
|Buccaneers
|5-6
|Falcons
|5-7
|Panthers
|4-8
|Saints
|4-8
If you play around with the playoff predictor at fivethirtyeight.com, the Saints currently have an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs. If they beat the Buccaneers on Monday night, it shoots way up to 24 percent. If they lose, 0.9 percent. A Bucs win would all but guarantee the Eagles at least a top 18 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
If the season ended right now (it doesn't), the Saints pick would be sixth overall, up from tenth overall a week ago. As always, let's fire up the mock draft simulator each week just for fun:
And then there are some other teams with bad records near the top of the draft order who could be jockeying for position with that Saints pick. Here's the current draft order, via Tankathon:
It's better if these teams win:
Irrelevant to the Eagles
