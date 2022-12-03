Week 13 non-Eagles rooting guide

NFC seeding

• Jets at Vikings (1:00 p.m.): The Vikings only have a +5 point differential this season, but they continue to hang around at the top of the NFC standings at 9-2. It's best for the Eagles if they drop this game.



• Dolphins at 49ers (4:05 p.m.): The Niners could theoretically be a less ideal matchup for the Eagles in the playoffs, but they are pretty much a lock at this point to make the tourney. Still, the harder the road they have to face by the time they would have to play Philly, the better. As such, if the Seahawks could at least overtake the Niners as NFC South champs, then the Niners would have to play a road wildcard game.



• Seahawks at Rams (4:05 p.m.): See above.

Draft positioning

• Saints at Buccaneers (MNF): As we noted in our Week 13 picks, this is an enormous game for the Saints' first-round draft pick, which of course is owned by the Eagles. The Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but only because there isn't a single team in the division with a winning record:

NFC South Record Buccaneers 5-6 Falcons 5-7 Panthers 4-8 Saints 4-8



If you play around with the playoff predictor at fivethirtyeight.com, the Saints currently have an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs. If they beat the Buccaneers on Monday night, it shoots way up to 24 percent. If they lose, 0.9 percent. A Bucs win would all but guarantee the Eagles at least a top 18 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If the season ended right now (it doesn't), the Saints pick would be sixth overall, up from tenth overall a week ago. As always, let's fire up the mock draft simulator each week just for fun:



Pick No. 6: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Pick No. 31: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame Pick No. 63: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Pick No. 95: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee Pick No. 197: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA Pick No. 227: Jay Ward, S, LSU

• Steelers at Falcons (1:00 p.m.): If the Saints get buried in the NFC South, then at some point it will be time to root for the Bucs to lose, and for the Falcons to win the NFC South.`



And then there are some other teams with bad records near the top of the draft order who could be jockeying for position with that Saints pick. Here's the current draft order, via Tankathon:

It's better if these teams win: