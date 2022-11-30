Eagles-Titans Week 13 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a significant injury in Week 12, when they lost Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for an undetermined amount of time with a lacerated kidney. Their Week 13 opponent, the Tennessee Titans, have their share of players on injured reserve, including starting LT Taylor Lewan and star edge rusher Harold Landry.

Here's the Eagles-Titans injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Status S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Kidney DNP

WR DeVonta Smith Groin Limited WR Zach Pascal Groin Limited LB Patrick Johnson Ankle Limited



Wednesday notes (walkthrough only, practice report designations are estimates):

• Chauncey Gardner-Johnson hasn't yet been placed on injured reserve, but there's no rush for the Eagles to make that move. If they intend on activating Jordan Davis from injured reserve, they can simply put Gardner-Johnson on at that time, which might not happen until Saturday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. The Eagles missed Goedert against the Colts, as there was a pretty obvious dropoff from him to the trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson.

• DT Jordan Davis (IR - Week 9): Davis was carted off with an ankle injury suffered against the Steelers Week 8. He doesn't have eye-popping stats to start the season (14 tackles, 1 batted pass in 7 games), but he has been effective clogging up holes in the run game, playing almost solely in odd-man fronts as a nose tackle through the first six games of the season.

Against the Steelers, he started seeing more action in even-man fronts, aligning as a three-technique. With Davis out, the Eagles initially had to play Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave more than they'd prefer, but the additions of Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph helped lighten their loads.

On Wednesday, the Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for Davis to return from injured reserve.

• CB Avonte Maddox (IR - Week 10): Maddox is the Eagles' starting slot corner. He was replaced in the lineup by Josiah Scott, who the Commanders, Colts, and Packers have successfully attacked with their best receivers the last three weeks.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.



Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status DE Denico Autry Knee DNP

DT Jeffery Simmons Ankle DNP CB Elijah Molden Groin DNP WR Cody Hollister Neck Limited QB Ryan Tannehill Ankle Full C Ben Jones Concussion Full K Randy Bullock Calf Full

Wednesday notes: • Autry leads the Titans with 7 sacks. He missed the Titans' Week 12 game against the Bengals.

• Simmons is an elite DT, not unlike Fletcher Cox in his prime.

• Molden is the Titans' slot corner. He has only been able to play in two games this season.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • LT Taylor Lewan (IR - Week 3): Lewan is the Titans' starting LT, and a three-time Pro Bowl player. He tore an ACL Week 2, and his season is over. Dennis Daley has filled in at LT for the Titans. • OLB Harold Landry (IR - season ending): Landry had a Pro Bowl season in 2021, when he racked up 75 tackles, 12 sacks, and 22 QB hits. He tore an ACL just before the start of the season. • LB Zach Cunningham (IR - Week 10): Cunningham injured his elbow Week 9 against the Chiefs, and was placed on IR. He is a starting linebacker for the Titans who had 24 tackles in five games this season.

• CB Caleb Farley (IR - Week 10): Farley has a herniated disc in his back, and his season is reportedly over. He was a first-round pick of the Titans in the 2021 draft, but was a reserve corner for Tennessee this season. This is more of a long-term setback for that Titans than a short-term one.

• CB Lonnie Johnson (Week 11): Another reserve corner.

• LB Ola Adeniyi (Week 6): Adeniyi is a rotational pass rusher who had 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2021. He has only played 41 snaps in the regular defense this season.

• WR Kyle Philips (Week 7): Philips was a preseason star for the Titans, who has had 8 catches for 78 yards in the regular season.

