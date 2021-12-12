Week 14 non-Eagles rooting guide

In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC, with a focus on the NFC East. They'll still do that in 2021, but there are even more peripheral rooting interests for Birds fans this season because they own 2022 draft picks from other teams.

And so, each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule, and yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. You can also check out the latest Week 14 odds and read all my picks, here.

Let's start this week with the Eagles' playoff hopes.

The NFC East

• Cowboys at Washington: The Cowboys lead the Eagles in the NFC East by 2.5 games. Washington leads the Eagles in the wildcard race by 0.5 games.

If you play around with the the projection model at fivethrityeight.com, a Cowboys loss would double the Eagles' chances of winning the division, from four percent to eight percent. However, it would reduce their chances of making the playoffs, at all, from 35 percent to 31 percent.

A Cowboys win would all but end any already slim chances of the Eagles winning the division, as they'd be at 1 percent. However, it would boost their chances of making the playoffs at all, from 35 percent to 40 percent.

In chart form:

Eagles playoff chances Currently Cowboys win WFT win Win division 4% 1% 8% Make playoffs, at all 35% 40% 31%



Beggars can't be choosers. I think the ideal outcome is if the Cowboys win, and the Eagles' chances of making the playoffs improve.