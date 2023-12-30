Week 17 non-Eagles rooting guide: "Go Cowboys!" edition

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the schedule. This week, it's not so obvious which teams you should be rooting for around the league.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB Eagles 11-4 4-1 - Cowboys 10-5 4-1 1 Giants 5-10 2-3 6 Commanders 4-11 0-5 7



The NFC East is a two-team race between the Eagles and Cowboys, as usual. If the Eagles win their next two games, they will win the division because they will have a better record than the Cowboys (duh). They will not win any tie-breakers over the Cowboys if it comes to that. Should we show the work on that? Alright, fine.

As a reminder, the tiebreakers for the division are as follows:



1) Head-to-head games: They split. This won't come into effect. ❌

2) Division record: The Eagles and Cowboys are both 4-1. If the Eagles lose to the Giants Week 18, and the Cowboys win out to force a tiebreaker, the Cowboys will have the better divisional record.

3) Record against common opponents: The Eagles are 4-3 in games against common opponents. The Cowboys are 4-4. A look at their common opponents:

Common Opponent PHI DAL 49ers Loss Loss Cardinals Loss Rams Win Win Seahawks Loss Win Bills Win Loss Dolphins Win Loss Jets Loss Win Patriots Win Win

If the Eagles lose to the Cardinals Week 17, the Eagles and Cowboys will both be 4-4 against common opponents, and it will go to the next tiebreaker, conference record. The Eagles and Cowboys are both 7-3 in the conference. A loss to the Cardinals would give the Eagles a fourth conference loss, so the Cowboys would win that tiebreaker if they win out.

Again, the Eagles don't have to worry about tiebreakers if they simply beat two horrid teams in the Cardinals and Giants to close the regular season.

Now, let's take a look at the rest of the NFC, and where the Eagles stand there:

Seed NFC standings Record Conf record 1 49ers 11-4 8-1 2 Lions 11-4 7-3 3 Eagles 11-4 7-3 4 Buccaneers 8-7 6-4 5 Cowboys 10-5 7-3 6 Rams 8-7 6-4 7 Seahawks 8-7 6-5 8 Vikings 7-8 6-4 9 Falcons 7-8 4-6 10 Packers 7-8 5-5 11 Saints 7-8 4-6 12 Bears 6-9 5-5 13 Giants 5-10 4-6 14 Commanders 4-11 2-8 15 Cardinals 3-12 2-8 16 Panthers 2-13 1-10





Because the 49ers beat the Eagles Week 13, they hold that tiebreaker. The 49ers will also win any three-way tiebreaker between any combination of NFC teams because they'll have the best conference record.

