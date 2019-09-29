Week 4 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide

In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC East. Ever since they won their first Super Bowl, and now that they are thought of as contenders to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, it's perhaps worth keeping tabs on the conference, as opposed to just the division.

And so, each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule, and yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winning team bolded:

• Cowboys at Saints: Obviously, every Cowboys loss is good for the Eagles, hard as it may be to root for the Saints.

• Washington at Giants: This is a rare opportunity for Washington to win a game, so it'd be ideal if they put one in the win column, thus hurting their chances for a top 3 pick.



• Vikings at Bears: I guess the desired winner of this matchup depends on which team you think is better. Personally, I think the Bears are the better overall team.



• Buccaneers at Rams: Obviously, a loss for the 3-0 Rams would be the better result.

• Seahawks at Cardinals: The Seahawks are 2-1, and have been beneficiaries of a weak schedule. An unexpected loss in Arizona would hurt them quite a bit.



• Titans at Falcons: Obviously, in any AFC vs. NFC matchup, it's better if the AFC team wins. In this case, it's important for the Falcons to lose games, since they own a tie-breaker over the Eagles.

• Chiefs at Lions: Ditto.



• Panthers at Texans: Ditto ditto, though the Panthers aren't playoff contenders, in my view.

• Patri*ts vs. Bills: Interesting from the perspective that the Eagles play both teams this season, though it doesn't really matter much who wins.

Irrelevant to the Eagles:

Raiders at Colts Chargers at Dolphins Browns at Ravens Jaguars at Broncos Bengals at Steelers

BYES: Jets, 49ers.

