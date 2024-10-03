More Sports:

October 03, 2024

Week 5 NFL picks

Jimmy Kempski makes his picks for the NFL's Week 5 action.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
100324MicahParsons Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images

The Cowboys will very likely be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons, and a bunch of other linemen, too.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 5 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

Buccaneers at Falcons (-2): As noted repeatedly here, the Buccaneers are the most competent and balanced of the NFC South teams. It's why they have won the division each of the last three years. If you're going to give me 2 points in this matchup, sure, I'll take them.

051020VikingsLogo2020

LONDON: Jets "at" Vikings (-2.5): This line suggests that the Jets and Vikings are closely matched teams, which if you've seen each of them play this season. you know that couldn't be farther from reality. The Vikings have legitimately been the best team in the NFL through the first four weeks, while the Jets have been a middle-of-the-road team, at best. This line made me look up the Vikings' injuries, and, nope, nothing super alarming there. What am I missing? Why is this line only 2.5 points? Let's go ahead and make this a #JimmyLock.

051020BearsLogo2020

Panthers at Bears (-4): This crappy Bears team might be 3-2 after Week 5.

Ravenslogo2020

Ravens (-2.5) at Bengals: At first glance this looked like a tasty Ravens line at (-2.5), but their inconsistency worries me. The Bengals, meanwhile, are out to a 1-3 start this season, but Week 1 aside their offense has actually played really well. I'll pick the Ravens to win the game, but I can't pull the trigger on laying the 2.5 points.

090920BillsLogo2020

Bills (-1) at Texans: The Bills got smoked in Baltimore last week, but they're still one of the best teams in the NFL. The Texans are 3-1. Their three wins were close contests against weak opponents, and they got blown out in their loss. The Texans are a fun team on the rise, but the Bills just feel a little more tried and true to me. 

090920ColtsLogo2020

Colts at Jaguars (-3): How are the Jaguars favored over anybody right now? They're ranked 21st in offensive DVOA, 32nd in defensive DVOA, 25th in special teams DVOA, 30th overall in DVOA, and they're 0-4 with a point differential of -49, third-worst in the NFL.

121219Patriotslogo2

Dolphins at Patriots (-1): I can't believe I'm picking the Patriots to win a game, but the Dolphins might be the worst team in the NFL.

031222CommandersLogo2022

Browns at Commanders (-3): On my walk from Raymond James Stadium back to my hotel after the Eagles' loss to the Bucs on Sunday, I stopped at a sports bar to catch the endings of the late afternoon games. There were a bunch of Browns fans there, oddly, all tuned in to their matchup against the Raiders. On the final play of the game, Deshaun Watson took a sack instead of at least trying some kind of desperation throw.

In unison, two Browns fans yelled "YOU SUCK!" which actually made them all laugh. That's the kind of comedy that only fans of a perpetually loser franchise can know. Anyway, they're right. Watson sucks, and Jayden Daniels most certainly does not.

010321BroncosLogo2020

Raiders at Broncos (-3): The Broncos' defense is allowing fewer than 10 points per game over their last three games, and the Raiders soon might not have a disgruntled Davante Adams.

05102049ersLogo2020

Cardinals at 49ers (-7): The Niners cruised to an easy win over an inferior Patriots team last week, and I imagine they'll do the same against the Cardinals, who they have swept each of the last two years, by a combined score of 156-68. I don't normally like laying 7 or more points, but I'll make an exception here.

051020PackersLogo2020

Packers (-3) at Rams: The Packers got off to a nightmare start in Jordan Love's return to the field last Sunday, as the Vikings got out to a 28-0 lead due to a couple of Packers missed field goals, and two Love INTs. But once he settled in, the Packers made a furious comeback that came up just short. The way they played in the second half of that game perhaps bodes well for Love and the Packers going forward. Meanwhile, the Rams remain extremely banged up. 

051020seahawksLogo2020

Giants at Seahawks (-6): The Seahawks are ranked 4th in DVOA (5th offense, 8th defense). The Giants are the Giants.

Steelerslogo2020

Cowboys at Steelers (-2.5): Yes! What a great Sunday Night Football game. A look at the Cowboys' defensive line:

• Micah Parsons: Likely out with a high ankle sprain.
• DeMarcus Lawrence: On IR with a Lisfranc injury.
• Sam Williams: Torn ACL, season over.
• Jordan Phillips: IR, wrist injury.

And this is after they lost Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, and Johnathan Hankins in free agency.

On the back end, they're still without DaRon Bland, and guys like Andrew Booth are filling in and getting cooked.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are going to have to win this game on their own. I don't see it.

090920ChiefsLogo2020

Saints at Chiefs (-5.5): The shine is off this Saints team that came out super hot, but has since dropped a couple of games to the Eagles and Falcons. The Chiefs have exclusively played heartburn games that they've eked out in the end. I'll take them to win, but I'm not laying 5.5 points. I'd beware this matchup in survivor leagues, for the 0.5% of you who are still alive.

• Picks against the spread: Buccaneers (+1.5), Vikings (-2.5), Bills (-1), Colts (+3), Commanders (-3), 49ers (-7).

• 2024 season, straight up: 39-25 (0.609)
• 2024 season, ATS: 15-11-1 (0.574)
• 2023 season, straight up: 178-109 (0.620)
• 2023 season, ATS: 50-48-6 (0.510) 
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 10 seasons, ATS: 406-347-20 (0.538)

MORE: Eagles power ranking roundup

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL picks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House

Just In

Must Read

Business

Wawa beats rival Sheetz in customer ranking of convenience stores

Wawa Sheetz Survey

Wellness

Here's how to maintain healthy smartphone habits

Healthy Smartphone Habits

Women's Health

Breast cancer deaths have been dropping for decades, but racial disparities persist

Breast Cancer Disparities

Travel

RockyFest will offer bus tours, date nights and movie marathons

RockyFest

Phillies

Phillies' start times for NLDS Games 1 and 2 revealed

Phillies Fans 2024

Festivals

Four festivals this month will celebrate National Coming Out Day

Coming Out Day Ourfest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved