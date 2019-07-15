This week's weather: hot, muggy, wet and a heat index near 110 degrees

Enjoy the weather today, it's going to get hot and humid – dangerously so – by the end of the week, with Friday and Saturday likely the hottest days of the year.

On Tuesday, the temperature climbs into the low 90s, and then the Philadelphia region will have a period of rain Wednesday night and Thursday as remnants of Tropical Depression Barry moves through.

At least the cloud cover and heavy rain from the storm that pounded Louisiana earlier in the week will keep temperatures lower for a while, though the heat index could still rise to near 100 degrees, according to forecasters. Some flooding is possible.

On Friday and Saturday, however, temperatures will rise into the high 90s, with humidity high enough to put the heat index up near 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There won't be much relief on Friday night, either, with overnight temperatures remaining near 80 in the city. Precipitation chances will be low.

Weather models are not in agreement on the forecast for Sunday. One shows a cold front moving in to the region; others say we'll stay on the hot side. For now, forecasters are blending their forecast: cooler than Friday and Saturday, but still rather warm, with a high in the low to mid 90s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia, the Jersey Shore and the Poconos:

PHILADELPHIA

Monday afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light northwest wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers until 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 81.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

JERSEY SHORE

Monday afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

THE POCONOS

Monday afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers until 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.