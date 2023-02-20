More News:

February 20, 2023

Bicyclist fatally struck by police car in West Goshen

The victim was identified Monday as Michael Thomas Ghione, 75, of West Chester

A 75-year-old cyclist died after he was struck by a police car in West Goshen, Chester County on Feb. 19, 2023.

A bicyclist was killed Sunday morning when he was struck by a police car in Chester County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:16 a.m. along the 900 block of South High Street, near the Route 202 overpass in West Goshen Township. 

Authorities said the driver, a member of the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police, was responding to a call when the vehicle collided with the cyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Monday as Michael Thomas Ghione, 75, of West Chester, 6ABC reported.

Investigators did not release any additional information about the circumstances of the crash, which is being investigated by the West Goshen Police Department and Chester County Detectives.

