Police search for driver in fatal West Philly hit-and-run

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a man in West Philadelphia on Sunday night, leaving him in the roadway to be struck by a second motorist which, which resulted in fatal injuries.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 8:21 p.m. the eastbound lanes of the 4100 block of Girard Avenue.

The first vehicle, possibly a white sedan, struck the 41-year-old victim while he was crossing the street. The car fled the scene and the victim, who was not identified, remained in the road.

A second vehicle, a blue Dodge Dakota, then struck the victim shortly afterward. That driver, a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene while police responded.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead around 8:40 p.m.

The police department's Accident Investigation Division is handling the case.