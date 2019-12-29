Food & Wine names Wawa second-best convenience store in U.S.

Wawa and Sheetz have been going at it for a long time – and well, Food & Wine magazine wants people to know that the Philadelphia institution is, by far, the superior convenience store.



The foodie publication named the Delco-based store as the second-best convenience store in the country, only falling to Texan chain Buc-ee’s. It's not a secret the City of Brotherly Love has a love affair with the store's menu and atmosphere, something the article notes:

"Part of the glue holding the region together for generations, Wawa isn’t just a place for the best made-to-order sandwiches (say: HOA-GIE) and coffee in the industry, or great iced teas, house beers, ice creams, soft pretzels, and somewhat crave-able breakfast sandwiches—Wawa is where life happens."

Sheetz ranked No. 4 for its menu and beer partnership with Philadelphia-based brewery Evil Genius — a blonde ale made with the store's popular blueberry muffins. Though, Wawa isn't exactly shy to the craft beer game. The company partnered for the past two years with 2SP Brewery in Phoenixville.