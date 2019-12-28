More News:

December 28, 2019

Two Amish men from Pennsylvania meet with President Trump in historic White House summit

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
The White House in late August 2018.

A pair of Amish men from Pennsylvania were part of a group invited to the White House last week by President Donald Trump, the first time a group from the Amish community was hosted in the White House by a U.S. President.

The historic summit included a delegation of four Amish men from Ohio, two Amish men from Indiana, and two Amish men from Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District, according to a Facebook post Thursday from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA):

Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District includes portions of York County and Lancaster County. Lancaster County, according to Amish America, is the largest Amish settlement in the country by population, with more than 39,000 members. The Lancaster County settlement dates back to the 1760s.

The second-largest Amish community is located in Ohio, and the third-largest Amish community is located in Indiana.

The Washington Times first reported on the summit last week. The group of Amish men visited the Oval Office and met with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and other White House officials, according to the Times.

According to the Times, the visit marked the first time a member of the Amish community appeared at the White House since an Amish minister was invited for a prayer service during World War I.

