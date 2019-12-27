How and where to recycle your Christmas tree in Philly

With the holiday season coming to a close, it's time to make a plan for disposing of the Christmas tree in your home. Philadelphia's Christmas Tree Recycling Program offers plenty of convenient options.



While it's fair game to place your tree out on the curb to be collected with trash, there are benefits to recycling that often end up improving your own community.

Recycled trees are often used for mulch in community parks, weed abatement, habitat creation and erosion prevention.

Free Christmas tree drop-off will be offered city-wide in Philly on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at any of the 13 drop-off locations below:

• Pennway St. & Cottman Ave. (Jardel Recreation)

• 15th & Bigler St.

• 43rd St. & Powelton Ave.

• 4800 Wayne Ave. (Happy Hollow Recreation)

• 54th & Woodbine Ave.

• 7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Recreation)

• American & Thompson Sts.

• Broad & Christian St.

• Castor & Foulkrod St.

• Cathedral St. & Ridge Ave.

• Corinthian & Poplar St.

• Graver Lane & Seminole St.

• Washington Ln. & Ardleigh St.

The following Streets Department Sanitation Centers also will collect and recycle trees for free for two weeks from Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 through Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020:

• 3901 N. Delaware Ave. (Port Richmond)

• 5100 Grays Ave. (Kingsessing)

• 2601 W. Glenwood Ave. (North Philadelphia West)

• 3033 S. 73rd St. (Southwest Philadelphia)

• Domino Lane and Umbria Street (Roxborough)

• State Road and Ashburner Street (Northeast Philadelphia)

Several neighborhood organizations and civic associations across the city are offer tree drop-off for recycling on various dates in early January. A list of these locations compiled by the city notes that these organizations have asked for a donation per tree.

If you want the tree recyclers to come to you, two organizations will do so for a $20 fee.

Circle Compost will collect your tree on the weekend of Jan. 4 or or Jan. 11. South Philly Green will pick up your tree on Jan. 5.

Philadelphia is hoping to see an uptick in recycled trees this year as the program continues to build. Just make sure to remove all ornaments and lighting from trees when the time comes to recycle them.