More News:

September 30, 2019

Pottstown is first in U.S. to test curbside recycling of bubble wrap, grocery bags, shrink wrap, more

The pilot program will even take those air pillows that come in Amazon boxes; it's for all types of 'flexible plastic packaging'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Plastics Recycling
RFlex recycling Source/J.P. Mascaro & Sons

J.P. Mascaro & Sons' TotalRecycle facilty in Berks County will process flexible plastic products for a pilot program in Pottstown.

A $2.6 million grant from some of the nation's biggest companies will make Pottstown the first municipality to test recycling items like potato chip bags, candy pouches, plastic shrink wrap and more.

These materials – known as flexible plastic packaging – historically have been sent to landfills due to collection issues, a lack of suitable processing facilities and a limited market for the recycled product. Some other examples of FPP include grocery and shopping bags, bubble wrap, air pillows, snack food pouches and even the plastic wrap that covers new rolls of paper towels.

RELATED: Things that can and cannot be put in Philadelphia's curbside recycling pickup

This kind of plastic packaging has become an increasingly large share of residential waste.

After a nationwide search, Pottstown selected Audubon-based J.P. Mascaro & Sons to lead the pilot program that demonstrates the viability of processing FPP.

The grant is being provided by industry-sponsored research collaborative Materials Recovery for the Future (MRFF), which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble, Target, The Dow Chemical Company, PepsiCo, Nestlé USA, Walmart and KraftHeinz.

J.P Mascaro & Sons selected Pottstown because its wheeled recycling bins have lids and it's located nearby the company's automated single stream recycling facility in Exeter Township, Berks County.

"Our company is thrilled to have been chosen by the MRFF for this Pilot Program," said Joseph P. Mascaro, the plant's director of sustainability. "We have purchased and installed all the new automated optical sorting equipment needed to recycle FPP; and we are excited to add FPP to the Borough of Pottstown's existing curbside recycling program."

Mascaro said the pilot aims to show that there is an end-user market for the recycling product of FPP, which the trash-hauler calls rFlex. The product can be used for corrugated pipes, decking materials, playground surfaces and other building materials.

The goal of the pilot is to generate data that can be shared with other municipalities that may be interested in developing programs to recycle FPP.

Collection in Pottstown will begin this fall. Company officials have sent information out to residents to help them comply with the pilot program, which requires that recyclables be clean and dry.

An informational display has been placed at the Pottstown Borough Hall. Residents who have already received the mailed notice can begin recycling FPP immediately.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Plastics Recycling Pottstown Environment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Burning questions for the Phillies as intriguing offseason begins
Phillies-Realmuto-Segura_082019_usat

Transportation

One NJ Transit train named 'worst commuter train in America' by New York Times
NJ Transit worst america

Health Insurance

Insurers test new way to cut maternity care costs
Maternity Care Bundled Insurance payments

Sixers

Ben Simmons promises more jump shots, vocal leadership at Sixers media day
Ben-SImmons-Sixers_093019_usat

TV

'SNL' premiere dives deep into politics, host Woody Harrelson takes on Joe Biden
SNL sketch Woody Harrelson Joe Biden

Festivals

Old City Fest is a seven-hour street party in the historic neighborhood
Old City Fest 2019

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved