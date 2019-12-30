Pa. Game Commission searching for owner of dogs who killed deer on frozen lake

Wardens with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking the owner of two dogs who chased a deer onto a frozen lake and killed it last week, officials said.

The incident occurred Dec. 26 at Lake Shickshimmy in Luzerne County, the Game Commission said in a statement on Facebook.

A local resident witnessed the unleashed dogs chasing the deer near Apache Drive. A photograph shows the dogs surrounding the deer on the ice.

Pennsylvania's Game and Wildlife Code outlaws allowing domestic animals to chase wildlife.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.