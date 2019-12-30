More News:

December 30, 2019

Pa. Game Commission searching for owner of dogs who killed deer on frozen lake

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Wildlife
Dogs Deer Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Game Commission/Facebook

Two dogs chased a deer onto Lake Shickshimmy in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania and killed the wild animal. Pennsylvania law prohibits domestic dogs from chasing wildlife.

Wardens with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking the owner of two dogs who chased a deer onto a frozen lake and killed it last week, officials said.

The incident occurred Dec. 26 at Lake Shickshimmy in Luzerne County, the Game Commission said in a statement on Facebook.

A local resident witnessed the unleashed dogs chasing the deer near Apache Drive. A photograph shows the dogs surrounding the deer on the ice.

Pennsylvania's Game and Wildlife Code outlaws allowing domestic animals to chase wildlife.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Wildlife Luzerne County Hunting Deer

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
122919CarsonWentzGregWard

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

Did Miles Sanders' injury ruin his bid for Rookie of the Year?
840922_Eagles_Lions_Miles_Sanders_Kate_Frese.jpg

Streaming

Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones'
The Witcher Freya Allan

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved