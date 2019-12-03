More News:

December 03, 2019

Pa. Game Commission investigates 'reprehensible' video of teens abusing deer

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Wildlife
PA Game Commission main Pennsylvania Game Commission/Facebook

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating disturbing footage of two teenagers in Brookville who filmed themselves abusing an injured buck during a hunt in the woods.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking into a disturbing video that surfaced online showing two teenage hunters abusing an injured buck in the woods of Jefferson County.

The video was posted Nov. 30 on Facebook by Gregg Rossman, an unrelated man who identified the teens after first seeing the footage on Snapchat.

"Something definitely needs done. This video was shared to me from a mutual friend on Snapchat," Rossman said. "I was not a part of this! I shared simply to get the attention of authorities!"

The video was later uploaded on Twitter along with the identities of the two teens both of Brookeville. It isn't clear when the video was filmed. (Note: the video below contains disturbing footage).

One of the teens repeatedly kicks the buck in the head while the other teen films it, encouraging his friend to grab the buck and pull it away from the tree. A second video, later removed from social media, showed more of the teens attacking the buck and kicking it in the face.

Police in Brookville said the incident was out of their jurisdiction, but that an investigation was underway with the appropriate authorities.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said they are investigating the incident.

"The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law," the agency said in a statement.

In an interview with KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Hunting and Fishing Addicts vice president Bob Chase blasted the conduct seen in the video.

"It’s not who we are as hunters," Chase said. "It sickens me to find out that something like that gets out and a lot of people think, 'Hey, this is what these guys do in the woods,’ and it’s not at all like that."

Two Change.org petitions have called the teens to be criminally charged and banned for life from hunting in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information related to the video is asked to report it to the Game Commission's Operation Game Thief Hotline at (888)-PGC-8001 or the Northwest Region Dispatch Office at (814)-432-3187.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Wildlife Pennsylvania Hunting Deer

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The evolution of this gross Eagles season, week-by-week, in stick figure form
120319CarsonWentz3

Animals

Chunky bulldog from Pennsylvania, named Thor, wins 2019 National Dog Show
National Dog Show 2019 thor

Volunteering

Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month
Teamwork Diversity 04012019

Eagles

Report: Eagles could make 'significant changes' to staff if team doesn't go on playoff run
Jeff-Lurie_120219_usat

TV

What's leaving Netflix in December: 'Frasier,' and all five 'Rocky' films
Netflix December list

Food & Drink

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. to give out free cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved