More News:

February 19, 2021

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at West Philly deli

Wynnefield Heights business to receive $10,000 bonus

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Lottery Powerball
Powerball Fuwa Deli Street View/Google Maps

Fuwa Deli, at 3987 West Ford Road, in the Wynnefield Heights section of West Philly, will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale of a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

A lucky Powerball player purchased a $2 million winning ticket at a deli in the Wynnefield Heights section of West Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at Fuwa Deli, at 3987 West Ford Road.

The ticket was a winner in Wednesday's drawing, matching all five of the white balls drawn – 1, 15, 21, 32, 46 – but not the red Powerball, which was 1.

Matching five numbers without the Powerball usually pays out $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner had purchased the $1 Power Play option, doubling the prize.

Fuwa Deli receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over, and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is an estimated $78 million.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lottery Powerball West Philadelphia Pennsylvania Lottery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

No one has any idea how to grade the Eagles' Carson Wentz trade
1010922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Wellness

What causes cold sores to return? New research offers a deeper understanding
Cold Sore recurrence

Business

Giant opening two-level, flagship supermarket in Logan Square in March
Giant Riverwalk Main

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Don't blame Roseman for this Wentz debacle, blame Lurie
Lurie-Roseman_021821_usat

Food & Drink

Three Philly restaurants in Yelp's top 100 places to eat in 2021
Zahav Yelp 2021

Food & Drink

There's a burger battle happening at Emmy Squared this March
Emmy Burger at Emmy Squared

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse 17b

FOR RENT! High-end 2 bed home designed by world-renowned architect Cecil Baker offering features and finishes of the highest quality. This magnificent home showcases treetop views of Rittenhouse Square from oversized windows. 1,610 sqft | $5,995/mo
Limited - Allan Domb 237 18th st 16bc

FOR SALE! Condominium 16B is a corner 3 bed + den, 3.5 bath with unobstructed Rittenhouse Square views to the west and sun-filled views of the city to the south. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved