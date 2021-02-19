$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at West Philly deli

A lucky Powerball player purchased a $2 million winning ticket at a deli in the Wynnefield Heights section of West Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at Fuwa Deli, at 3987 West Ford Road.

The ticket was a winner in Wednesday's drawing, matching all five of the white balls drawn – 1, 15, 21, 32, 46 – but not the red Powerball, which was 1.

Matching five numbers without the Powerball usually pays out $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner had purchased the $1 Power Play option, doubling the prize.

Fuwa Deli receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over, and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is an estimated $78 million.