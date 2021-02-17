$5 bet wins $1.1 million jackpot for New Jersey man at Tropicana Atlantic City

A $5 wager placed during a progressive poker game at Tropicana Atlantic City last weekend turned into a $1.1 million jackpot for a Monmouth County man.

Frank Nagy, a regular gambler at the casino, won the largest jackpot on a progressive poker game in the history of Caesars Entertainment, the owner of the Tropicana.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, Nagy showed his gratitude to the dealers working last Saturday by offering them a $50,000 tip.

The jackpot opportunity was open to progressive games of Four Card Poker, Let It Ride, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Mississippi Stud Poker and Texas Hold’em Poker at either Tropicana, Caesars Atlantic City or Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.